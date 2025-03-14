The series and movies to see on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 14 to 16 March 2025.

Adolescence because it is a small masterpiece

Designed, written and interpreted by the English actor Stephen Graham, Teenascence is a thriller miniseries that tells the story of how the world of a family ends up underlying when the thirteen year old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a teenager girl who attends her school. Stephen Graham plays Jamie’s father and “legal guardian”, Eddie Miller. Ashley Walters plays inspector Luke Bascombs, while Erin Doherty is Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to the case of Jamie. This series is heartbreaking, deep and wonderful and tells how much it is difficult to be parents nowadays.

The Electric State, if you love science fiction films, Millie Bobby Brown and the 90s

A delicious sci-fi film, directed by the Russian brothers, who tells the importance of human relationships in an era donated by technology. The story is set in an alternative version of the 90s where the robots took over the humans. In this new world the young Michelle, an orphaned teenager, played by the Stanger Things actress, Millie Bobby Brown, who will embark on a journey together with a smuggler and a robot in search of the little brother who believed dead but was kidnapped by a large technological company. A simple but very pleasant movie.

Medusa because it is the thriller that everyone is looking at Netflix

Bárbara Hidalgo is about to become CEO of Medusa, a powerful industrial group on the northern coast of Colombia, but the day it has to enter into office, it undergoes an accident at sea. When everyone gives her dead and the investigations conclude that the ocean has swallowed the body of the millionaire, Hidalgo returns only to realize that he has been the victim of an attempted murder. Together with Danger Carmelo, the investigator who deals with his case, puts himself in search of the mind that is hidden behind the crime. A series that is literally depopulating on Netflix.

