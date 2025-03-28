The series and movies to see on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 28 to 30 March 2025.

If you love the romantic series (and Bridgerton): manual for young ladies

If you are a fan of the Bridgerton saga and love the romantic series you cannot fail to look manual for young ladies, the new and irresistible Spanish series of Netflix. We are in Madrid in 1880 and Elena Bianda is the most requested company of the city. Despite the young age he has already helped more than twenty girls to find pretenders and boyfriends at the height. His success is due to the severe moral guide that he provides families, while remaining in tune with the concerns of the young women to whom he acts as a mentor: a delicate balance that masterfully master. Seeing his protected walking towards the altar is the purpose of his life. Everything changes, however, when Mencía arrives at home and finds himself responsible for three sisters.

A fun, engaging and very romantic series.

The manual review for Signorine

If you are more oriented towards the thriller: Atrapados – in trap

We anticipate it, this new thriller series taken from a novel by Harlan Coben is not very original nor is distinguished by the quality of storytelling, direction and interpretation but it is the classic thriller on which Netflix has been aiming a lot in recent years. Precisely for this reason it might seem a bit the copy of other titles already seen, but if you like the genre, a vision of this type can be there. The plot? In Bariloche, the city of Argentine Patagonia, the journalist Ema Garay rises to the limelight of digital media by denouncing the criminals who manage to evade the law. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Leo Mercer, a respected figure of the community who becomes the main suspect in his investigations on the disappearance of a sixteen year old. While looking for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her demons.

The ATRAPADOS review – in trap

If you like reality shows: Million Dollar Secret

A reality show that will conquer you a little at a time. A game of wit, cunning and deception. Twelve strangers enter a sumptuous seal on a lake, where they find a mysterious welcome gift in each rooms: a box. Eleven of them are empty and one contains one million dollars, which the guest will be able to keep on the other hand to remain anonymous. Diabolical games will reveal clues to the bill of the millionaire, who will have to do everything to maintain his secret from one million dollars.

Million Dollar Secret: the review

If you are looking for a film between drama and romance: the list of my desires

The new film between drama and romance with Sofia Carson. The plot? When the mother pushes her to complete the wish list she had written as a child, Alex Rose undertakes a path that will arouse the rice and cry of the audience while the young woman discovers family secrets and finds love, as well as herself.

The list of my desires: what to expect

The most beautiful Netflix series of 2025, so far