The series and movies to see on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 4 to 6 April 2025.

If you love Medical Drama, Pulse

Medical Drama lovers know that she arrived on Netflix Pulse, a series set in the traumatology department of the Miami hospital. While a hurricane approaches threateningly at the busiest top level traumatological center of Miami, Dr. Specializing in the third year Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) receives an unexpected promotion after the suspension of the specialist boss, the beloved Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell). Between the infuriating of the storm and the arrival of a wave of patients, the hospital enters Lockdown and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together even when the shocking details of their as complicated as illegal love story start to leak. The rest of the emergency room team, already committed to facing their own personal and professional challenges, is responsible for managing the consequences of their relationship.

Pulse: the review

If you are passionate about South Korean thriller: Karma

If you love South Korean thriller you cannot miss Karma, the new K-Drama full of tension that tells the story of several characters whose lives are intertwined due to some choices made. So the protagonists of this story remain trapped in an unstoppable karmic loop. Will they be able to go out?

Karma: what you have to expect

If you are a fan of Vincent Cassel (and of Tecno music): Banger

On Netflix there is a new French action comedy ready to make you want to dance but also reflect. It is titled Banger and has Vincent Cassel as protagonist. The story? The DJ now in scroll decline (Vincent Cassel) seems to be the only one who does not understand that his days of glory are over. When the eccentric French intelligence agent Rose (Laura Fertpin) offers him the possibility of getting rid of the young rival on the ridge of the wave Vestax (Mister V), Scorpex glimpses the opportunity to return to the top with the bang.

Banger: the review of the film with Vincent Cassel

If you love rap music, new scene 2

The new scene that will see the trio of judges made up of Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain is back on Netflix this week on Netflix the Rap Show. A race with performances, bars and improvisation that will see only one of the competitors win the title of winner of the new scene and take home a prize of 100 thousand euros. Who will be? These new episodes improve in terms of the quality of storytelling but there is a big flaw in the new season of new scene: the attitude of the judges that often appears a negative example for young people.

The review of New Scene 2