The series and movies to see on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 9 to 11 May 2025.

If you love teen drama and want to relive the thrill of “first times”: forever

There is a new extremely mature and educational teen drama on Netflix that will make you rediscover the thrill of having 18 years and living the first love, the first disappointments, the first sexual relationship and many other emotions of adolescent love. It is titled “forever” and is the modern adaptation of the revolutionary novel by Judy Blumendel 1975. Reinterpreted by Mara Brock Akil for the new generations, this epic love story set in Los Angeles in 2018 sees two black teenagers explore the relationships and identities through a complicated path made of a series of first times.

If you want a little action: Vagante 3 bullet

Last chapter of the “Vagante projectile” trilogy. Lino comes out of prison with a single goal: to do justice to Charas. Together with Julia, he launches himself on the trail of Areski, who returned to France and now in the sights of the commander Resz and his. The result is an adrenaline chase, made of fragile alliances and intense clashes. This time the old enemies will be forced to join forces to survive and bring the truth to light.

If you like South Korean reality shows: The Devil’s Plan

If you are lovers of reality and, even more, of the South Korean series, the advice is to see The Devil’s Plan who has just returned to Netflix with his second season. It is a game show that sees some of the brightest minds of South Korea challenge to intelligence games to take home a prize pool of 500 million won. A very interesting series that becomes the metaphor of contemporary society. The first season is a real gem, the second one gets away but convinces it a little less.

If you want pure romanticism: The Royals

Netflix news this week is the new Indian romantic comedy, The Royals ready to make all the incurable romantics dream. The story? When Prince Aviraaj Singh, pole player, lover of pleasures and parties and heir to the throne of Morpur meets the successful CEO Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, neurotic and efficient, sparks fly … and insults. The two relieved reluctantly to save his dysfunctional family from bankruptcy and protect her startup, leader in the sector of luxury hospitality in India, from unscrupulous financial intermediaries. The world of aristocracy in decline and that of capitalism in the rise converge and give life to a vortex of contrasting ambitions, with a sensual love story and perfect moments of style for Instagram.

If you are passionate about “True Crime”: to Deadly American Marriage, the Jason Corbett case

If you are passionate about True Crime, the right choice for you is to Deadly American Marriage, the Jason Corbett case.

A chilling emergency call. A gruesome scene. What is the true story behind Jason Corbett’s brutal death? In this documentary, Jason’s wife and children reflect on the elusive truths that are hidden behind their apparently fairytale life.

