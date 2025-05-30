The series and movies to see on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment returns with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from May 30 to June 1, 2025.

If you love the films based on stories of crimes that really happened: the black widow

A new Spanish True Crime is on Netflix and you shouldn’t make the mistake of forgiving it. It is titled The Black Widow and tells the story of the Patraix crime that happened in August 2017 in Valencia. The body of a man to whom seven stab wounds were found was found in a parking lot from Valencia. Everything suggests a passionate crime. The homicide unit of the city led by an expert detective starts an investigation against the time that soon leads to a suspicion that no one expected: Maje, the young widow with sweet and reassuring ways of the victim for less than a year.

The true story that inspired the film La widow Black

If you want a crime series (from the Creator of the Chess Queen): Dept Q. – Narre cases section

From the creator of the miniseries, the Queen of the Chess arrives on Netflix a new title ready to conquer all lovers of the investigative genre: Dept Q- – Narmers’ section section. The chief inspector Carl Morck is a brilliant policeman, but a terrible colleague. His sharp sarcasm did not give him friends in the Edinburgh police. After a shooting that causes the death of a young agent and leaves his paralyzed partner, Morck is relegated to the basement becoming the only responsible for the Q department, a unit created recently and dedicated to unresolved cases. The department is only a facade operation to distract public opinion from the failures of a police force in crisis and without resources that is pleased to get rid of him.

Dept Q. – Irrisolt cases section: the review

If you prefer romantic movies: the heart knows it

“He knows the heart” tells the story of a love that transcends death. Juan Manuel is a ruthless businessman who receives the heart of the humble Pedro. As he investigates the origin of his donor, he meets the widow Valeria and falls in love with her. By hiding his identity, Juan Manuel struggle to save the neighborhood, without revealing that Pedro’s heart beats in his chest.

The heart knows: cast, trailer and what to expect

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far