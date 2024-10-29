The series on Avetrana is available again, but changes its name: it will be called “It’s not Hollywood here”

The series on Sarah Scazzi’s crime officially changes its name. It will only be called “Here is not Hollywood” and no longer “Avetrana – Here is not Hollywood”. The announcement comes from the series’ distribution platform, Disney+, which officially declares that “in compliance with the provision issued by the Court of Taranto and pending the hearing set for November 5, Greenlandia and Disney inform that the series previously known as Avetrana – It’s Not Hollywood Here will now have a new title: “It’s Not Hollywood Here.” Additionally, the series, which was supposed to be released on October 25, will now debut on Disney+ on October 30, 2024.

A decision that comes a few days after the emergency appeal of the municipality of Avetrana to the Court of Taranto where the temporary suspension of the broadcast of the series was requested, to ensure that the content was not defamatory, and the revision of the title which according to the mayor of the Apulian town, in the province of Taranto, would accentuate the prejudice and attention towards a territory and its citizens more than on the news case. Title which, therefore, was changed by the producers of the series pending a hearing scheduled in a few days.

Directed by director Pippo Mezzapesa, who also wrote the screenplay together with Antonella W. Gaeta, Davide Serino, Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni, the series is produced by Matteo Rovere, a Greenland production.

Qui è non Hollywood is played by Vanessa Scalera, in the role of Cosima Misseri, Paolo De Vita in that of Michele Misseri, Giulia Perulli in the role of Sabrina Misseri, Imma Villa in that of Concetta Serrano, Federica Pala in the role of Sarah Scazzi; Anna Ferzetti is the journalist Daniela, Giancarlo Commare is Ivano and Antonio Gerardi plays Marshal Persichella.

The series is based on the book “Sarah the girl from Avetrana”, written by Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni and published by Fandango Libri.

