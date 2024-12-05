The Sky TV series on 883 will have a season 2 entitled “North South West East”

Sydney Sibilia had made more than one hopeful allusion, in the press conference for the presentation of They Killed Spider-Man – The Legendary Story of the 883, and now the official confirmation has arrived: Sky has renewed Sydney’s Sky Original series for a second season Sibilia about the 883. Which will not be titled They Killed Spider-Man 2, but (rightly) NORTH SOUTH WEST EAST – The legendary story of the 883, and it will be the final season.

They Killed Spider-Man, the first season of the series produced by Sky Studios and by Matteo Rovere and Sydney Sibilia for Greenland, immediately proved to be an extraordinary success (as we had easily predicted), setting records on all fronts, with record ratings since its debut and then even surpassed week after week, it is the most watched Sky Original series in its first season of the last 8 years

What season 2 of the 883 series will be about

Sky has also released a short teaser trailer of the new season officially in progress, the epic finale of the legendary story of 883 dedicated to the events that led to the Pavia band’s second album – the last before Mauro Repetto’s farewell.

In the finale of the first season Mauro was seen announcing to Max his decision to leave the group: in future episodes we will therefore see how that moment will be reached.

When will it be released North South West East

The new episodes will arrive soon on Sky and streaming on NOW.

The first teaser trailer for Nord Sud OVest Est

And here is the first video announcement, with images from the first season that introduce us to the story of the next season.