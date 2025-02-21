The smallest car in the world is from 1962 and weighs only 59kg

There Peel p50 It is the microcar introduced in the early 60s by Peel Engineering Company which holds the Guinness World Record forsmaller series car in the world: this tiny car a three wheels, a motor rear and two front, size 1.2 meters high For 1.3 length And 0.9 widthfor a total weight of about 59 kg. The idea behind this funny vehicle was to make a city car to transport “An adult man and a shopping bag“. Do you think that in its original version it didn’t even have the reverse And, to make the maneuvers, there was a handle On the back that allowed to drag it wherever you wanted. But how was it done?

The car had only one door On the left side, one only wipers and one light. The bodywork was in fiberglass And, as anticipated, the presence of a handle made it possible to carry the hand car around, making it enter also through doors and narrow steps. As for the engine, this had 4.5 horses and could reach a maximum speed around the 60 km/h.

At the time he was available in three color variants (white, red and blue) and cost about 199 pounds – equivalent to about 1500 euros current.

This car, as it is easy to imagine, did not have a great edition: it is estimated that they were produced only 50 specimens27 of which are still existing. After all, it was an extremely vehicle unstable – especially in the curve – and that offered one protection almost nothing in case of accidents. However, the low number of specimens made this car very coveted by collectors, so much so that a unit was even sold in March 2016 for the incredible figure of 176 thousand dollars at a Sotheby’s auction, exceeding the previous record of 120 thousand dollars.

Actually in 2010 the Peel Engineering Company obtained a loan of 80 thousand dollars And he began to produce these small small cars again in two versions: petrol and electric. The interesting thing is that the car is sold or already mounted for about 20 thousand pounds or in DIY version for “sun” 11 thousand pounds.