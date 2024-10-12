The smallest Rubik’s cube in the world is half a centimeter large and can be solved with tweezers

Credit: Megahouse



The working Rubik’s cube smallest in the world it’s barely big 4.9 millimeters: this is an example produced to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the famous puzzle, in collaboration with a Japanese precision company, the MegaHouse Corporation. The cube obtained a Guinness World Record on August 23, 2024 and, given its tiny size which is a thousandth compared to a standard cube, to resolve it it is almost indispensable the use of tweezerswhich help improve the precision of movements.

From a technical point of view, this cube is about a thousandth of a size compared to the traditional one, but its price is approx 750 times higher and equal to 5250 dollars!

Its value is tied to very high precision necessary to create such an object: consider that each square of the main body of the cube measures just 16 millimeters and the internal structure is substantially identical to the traditional one, allowing each face to rotate around an axis.

Central body of the cube. Credit: Megahouse



To carry out work of this type, some were carried out micro-cuts using tips with a diameter of approximately 1 millimeter in diameter. The only exception is that relating to the writing Rubik’s which, being long 1.4 millimeters approximatelyto be engraved it required using an even finer tip, with a diameter of just 0.02 millimeters. At these microscopic scales, it is impossible to verify visually The accuracy of the engraving, therefore a great design of upstream design is needed, so as to make sure that each part of the cube works perfectly.

Credit: Megahouse



To avoid losing the cube, the puzzle is shipped with a special aluminum pedestal what size 7×7 centimetres, weighs 312 grams and on which the serial number of the product is engraved.