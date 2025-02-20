The socialist plan to isolate the far right in Europe (which infuriates the League)

The socialist group at the European Parliament would be studying a plan to isolate the forces of the radical right and prevent convergences from being repeated with the popular party, a plan that has infuriated the League. It was the newspaper specialized in European political policy that reported the news, publishing excerpts of a five -page document marked as “confidential”, which would have been developed by 136 groups of the group, concerned about the sealing of the official majority formed by popular , socialists and liberals.

“There is an extremely worrying tendency that emerges from daily activity, in which coordinators are increasingly found in the face of hostile and right -wing majorities”, reads the document, according to which this new reality will manifest when the legislation will finally begin to land in Parliament.

The strategy

One of the problems, according to the text, is that the deputies of the patriots for the Europe of Viktor Orbán, Matteo Salvini and Jordan Bardella would be showing themselves more and more as reasonable and non -extremist politicians to try to drop the “health cord” against They: “On the part of the patriots they are behaving more professionally and we must react to this,” said a group deputy. The group is more proactive in Brussels and is also openly courting the PPE.

According to the Socialists, to stop this tendency to ally the right of the classroom and avoid the creation of the so -called “Venezuela majority” (formed by the popular, patriots, together with the ECR conservatives and reformists of Fratelli d’Italia and the Europe of the nations Sovereign of the AFD), you have to be “more assertive”, politically attack the far right and “create a wedge” between this and the PPE, while working more closely with liberals and green.

Avoid alliances with the PPE

“We should identify and leverage all those issues that can create a wedge between the far right and the PPE,” says the S&D document. The center -right group of Manfred Weber “must know that there will be consequences in looking in both directions” (left and right), but without being “excessively aggressive”, to avoid alienating the “more mainstream” voices of the popular. The position towards the ECR is softer, against which a “case approach is asked for case”, underlining that it is a heterogeneous group that contains both “mainstream” and “anti -European” politicians.

Among the tactics suggested to remove space to the radical right, not only to keep the health cord – voting against all their possible election to institutional offices and trying to exclude them from the delegations traveling abroad – but also simply avoid interacting with them in the debates in Classroom, not to give them space and visibility.

Fury of the League

“We are beyond the imaginable”, it was the comment of the League, according to which “the left confirms that he has no respect for the vote of millions of European voters and, now desperate, tries by any means to stop the inexorable growth of the Lega and its European allies “. The delegation of the Carroccio to the European Parliament, in a note, denounced those who consider being “precautions and tricks that revolve around the maintenance of the antidemocratic and shameful ‘health cordon’ to stem forces democratically elected, whose only fault is to have a ‘ different idea of ​​Europe “.