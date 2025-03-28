The South Gas Infrastructures in Russia, from which the pipelines that brought the hydrocarbons of the Federation to Europe through Ukraine start, were destroyed by the bombings. Moscow and Kiev rebounds the responsibilities of the attacks that are in violation of the agreement recently achieved by the two countries with the mediation of the United States.

Violation of the agreements

Tuesday the US announced separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia to suspend military operations in the Black Sea and against their respective energy objectives, potential milestones that Washington hopes can bring to a ceased the complete fire and peace talks to end definitively to a war that has lasted for three years. But each of the two sides accused the other of having broken the energy truce, thus putting all the fragility of the agreements signed.

The pipelines to Europe

Southzha, in the Russian western region of Kursk, is the site of a gas measuring station at the transit point in which Russia pumped gas through Ukraine and to Europe until the end of last year, when contracts with Kiev expired and President Volodymy Zlensky did not want to renew them, to deprive Russia of revenues to be used in his military effort against the country.

The infrastructures of the gas pipelines for possible exports of Russian gas through Ukraine to Europe are still functioning, also in other locations, but the Southzha system should be reconstructed to be able to pump the gas again in the event of reopening the pipes in the future.

The exchange of accusations

“On March 28, at about 10:20, the Kiev regime launched a double attack, using, according to preliminary information, Himars missiles against the Southwhans measuring station, which caused a serious fire and the energy system was practically destroyed,” said the Russian Ministry of Defense.

An official of the Ukrainian national security instead wrote on Telegram: “Russia has once again attacked the ‘Sudzha’ gas transmission system (gas measurement station) in the Kursk region, which does not control”. Russia had previously accused Ukraine of attacked the same system on March 21st, which Kiev had also denied.

Southzha was the largest settlement in a piece of Russian territory that Ukraine conquered last August in an unprecedented incursion in the territory of the Federation. Since then, Russia has regained most of that area.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine would also attack Belgorod’s electrical structures, causing interruptions, and tried to hit an oil refinery in the Saratov region. Saratov’s refinery, owned by the Rosneft, was previously affected by attacks by Ukrainian drones.