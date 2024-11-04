The Suitcase, the new South Korean series to keep an eye on: plot and when it comes out

South Korean series are among the most original TV products, awaited and loved by the audience of streaming platforms. After the success of series of the caliber of Squid Game but also Alice in Borderland and the more recent The 8 Show or Kiseiju – The Gray Zone, any title made in Korea is considered synonymous with quality, innovation and introspection. And it is precisely in this line of South Korean series that the new Netflix title “The Suitcase” (The Trunk in the original version) fits in, a series that combines romance, mystery and drama for a final result that seems to promise really well. Directed by Kim Gyu-tae and written by Park Eun-young, The Suitcase is ready to conquer everyone, but let’s find out something more about the new South Korean Netflix series not to be missed in November 2024.

The suitcase: what the new South Korean Netflix series is about

As the title of the series suggests, the plot of this new K-drama revolves around an object, namely a suitcase. When a suitcase is found on the shore of a lake, the existence of a clandestine marriage service is discovered. This discovery will also shed light on the strange marriage of the couple at the center of the story. If you are already curious, let’s find out more about the cast but, above all, let’s take a look at the trailer of the series.

The suitcase: who is in the cast

The two protagonists of The Suitcase are Seo Hyun-jin (South Korean actress and singer known for starring in Beauty Inside, Why Her?) and Gong Yoo (who became very famous for playing the role of “the hirer” at the games in the Squid Game series ).

The Suitcase: when it comes out on Netflix

The Suitcase releases on Netflix on November 29, 2024.

The best South Korean series on Netflix

The suitcase: the official trailer