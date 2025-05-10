The summit in Ukraine of the EU leaders, Meloni connects remotely: "30 -day respite"

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, and the German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, arrived this morning in Kiev, where they met with the Polish premier, Donald Tusk, for a joint visit to the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky. It is the first time that the leaders of the four countries go together in Ukraine and is the first visit of the Chancellor Merz to Kiev as a new German chancellor.

Macron’s words, Merz, Starmer and Tusk today in Kiev

The objectives of the summit? Show their “unshakable support” to Ukraine and, following the United States, ask Russia for a “complete and unconditional 30 -day fire”. The EU leaders said: “We, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, are in Kiev in solidarity with Ukrainian against Barbara and illegal invasion on the vast scale of Russia. We reiterate our support for the requests of President Trump for a peace agreement and we ask Russia to stop hindering the efforts to guarantee lasting peace. Together with the United States, we ask Russia to arrange cease the 30 -day complete and unconditional fire, to create the space for the interviews on a right and lasting peace.

The four leaders added: “We want to be clear: the bloodshed must cease, Russia must stop its illegal invasion and Ukraine must be able to prosper as a safe, protected and sovereign nation within its borders recognized internationally for future generations. We will continue to increase our support for Ukraine. Until Russia does not accept the lasting fire, we will increase the pressure on the war machine Russian “.

Giorgia Meloni in Videocall

The meeting of the leaders of the “willing” coalition of Saturday 10 May is held in hybrid form: Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk are present in person and others, such as the Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, in Videocall remotely. The so -called willing are the western countries, mainly European, ready to provide “security guarantees” to Ukraine.

“During this weekend there is the possibility of going beyond the truce for the day of victory in Russia and having a full respite of 30 days, which can then be transformed into peace negotiations,” said German Chancellor Merz, who was in Brussels yesterday. Macron reported that the US and Europe are finalizing the proposal for the ceased the fire of a month which, if rejected, would lead to new sanctions joined to Russia. Meanwhile, Kiev and the EU have approved the creation of a special court to process Russian leaders for “crime of aggression against Ukraine”.

All this takes place while Russian President Putin celebrated the day of victory in Moscow yesterday, with the traditional parade on the Red Square where, between missiles and tanks and with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he warned that “all of Russia supports the offensive in Ukraine”.