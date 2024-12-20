The suspicion on Mariotto, the background on Ferragni and other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear readers, this is our last appointment before the long-awaited Christmas. Some of you already imagine them with a glass of prosecco in one hand and a slice of panettone, pandoro or, why not, lasagna in the other, while enjoying the long-awaited Christmas holidays. Let’s not lie to ourselves though: not everyone will be comfortably lying on the sofa, others will have to get busy at home or at work.

Don’t worry, whether you are on holiday or on a break, our gossip column, “Fatti Their”, will keep you company in these days more than ever.

Among intrusive relatives, the melancholy and annoyance brought by the same questions every year: “Fattitheir” could be your refuge. And since our motto is “better to talk about other people’s problems than our own”, it could offer you valid arguments to free yourself from unwanted interrogations. Practical examples: do they ask you about love? He starts talking about Fedez going to Sanremo after his divorce from Chiara Ferragni. Do they ask you about your job or degree? Reply asking for an opinion on Tony Effe and the Capodanno case. But now, no more chatter, and happy holiday reading! I almost forgot: “Happy birthday to you and your family!”.

Tony Effe(tto)

Who better than him, Tony Effe, to start talking about other people’s facts? The trapper ended up at the center of a media case after the Municipality of Rome first invited him to sing at the New Year’s Eve concert and then thought better of it, withdrawing the invitation. A bit like when we were children and threw a stone, hid our hand and thought that no one had noticed that we had broken a glass. Well, the glass broke, or rather, shattered. The case has become a national issue and now Rome is left without singers for the concert. In short: no Tony, no party. But Nicolò Rapisarda, the trapper’s real name, mocked Gualtieri and his municipal council by organizing his personal New Year’s Eve event (which promises to be sold out).

The Roman New Year has thus come to crowd social media and the press. Some artists, Giorgia, Emma, ​​Lazza, spoke about censorship and Mahmood and Mara Sattei decided not to participate in the event anymore. This support split public opinion in half: on one side those who agreed with Tony and his colleagues and, on the other, those who don’t understand how the trapper’s misogynistic texts can be accepted. Vladimir Luxuria appears among the opponents: “So from now on we will approve any misogynistic, homophobic language against disabled people because anyone who opposes this language is accused of censorship. Are they looking after the interests of women or record companies?”.

Accident avoided: Tronchetti Provera, Ferragni, Moellhausen and Fedez

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are officially separated. The two, as good parents, both participated in their children’s Christmas performances. Leone and Vittoria attend the same private school in Milan as the children Giovanni Tronchetti Provera had with Nicole Moellhausen, who were also present at the performance. Since the diplomatic incident was around the corner, some whistleblowers revealed to the weekly Today that Chiara would have done anything to avoid crossing paths with the ex-wife of the Pirelli heir. A really tasty backstory: Chiara would have asked her driver to go around the block so that she wouldn’t come across Nicole who was talking on the phone outside the institute. But it didn’t end there: Ferragni would have used a secondary entrance to exit. What can I say, a way of acting more like a lover than a companion and this is very strange because Tronchetti Provera and Nicole Moellhausen were already separated before Cupid shot his arrows right at the influencer and entrepreneur.

This love story, however, is not convincing: the two are too under the flashes of the paparazzi’s cameras and for Selvaggia Lucarelli the cat is harboring us. For the journalist, who is certainly not a fan of Ferragni, it’s all a fabrication. The perfect trick to “reposition yourself in this moment”. And what would his hunchback shot be? “Being with a man so rich that he cleans up everything”, because “Having a genuine romantic relationship with a very rich man will help her a lot to reposition herself from a media point of view”.

Meanwhile, Fedez continues to live a life which, for those who look at it through the lens of social media, is shrouded in mystery. Dissa half of Italy by participating in the program Real Talk Italy, then the announcement of participation in Sanremo, then the appearance on TV which leaves viewers dismayed, the mother who closes in a sort of “no comment” and then Federico Lucia, of new, act as if nothing had happened. His tactics are not ‘clear’.

Dancing with Mariotto

Mariotto, Mariotto, what a beautiful little house! Guillermo Mariotto shocked Milly Carlucci, his “mamy”. The Dancing with the Stars judge and stylist is experiencing complicated weeks and his work is also affected. If before he was only a little opposed by the audience of the Rai1 talent show, now many are wondering what sense it makes that he still sits in the red armchair, next to Selvaggia Lucarelli.

He sends the criticism back to the sender, destroys Tapiri, then goes back live, apologizes and slips on a banana peel again. Last Saturday, in fact, Mariotto uttered some words in a broadcast which however were well heard during the live broadcast: “What a daughter of a bitch”. Another low blow that Carlucci is trying to dodge by protecting himself behind the “we are doing some checks”. Mariotto’s spokesperson, because he no longer answers the phone now, made it known that it was not addressed to Milly or to any other person, but to a mosquito.

Giovanni Terzi, former competitor of Ballando and husband of Simona Ventura, did not mince words in the weekly Gente when speaking about the juror. “I confess, I have never had any sympathy for Mariotto and the language he uses, also because the things he said to me often hurt and hurt me”, but this doesn’t mean he would like to see him out of the program , On the contrary! For this reason, he compliments Carlucci for the decision to forgive him. But then he adds a detail that instills doubt: “Every viewer was able to grasp, both from what he said and from his manner, that Mariotto is visibly a person in difficulty: work problems, economic problems? Little is known with certainty, other than what Mariotto himself declared.”

Stefano De Martino and the melancholy Alessia Marcuzzi

While Stefano De Martino announces that he is definitively, and forever, divorced from Belen Rodriguez; Alessia Marcuzzi shares a TikTok in which she hums, with a blank stare, “Desperate Love” by Achille Lauro. Are the two things connected? For the more mischievous, yes. And so, under the presenter’s video, many comments were written that bring De Martino into play: “Put on Rai1 every evening at around 8.45pm so you don’t despair anymore”, someone suggests, and others provoke: “Stefano where six?”.

For years there has been talk of their possible flirtation, Belen Rodriguez herself is certain that her ex-husband cheated on her with the presenter, but the two have always remained in absolute silence. At most they gave fleeting denials. Now that Stefano is officially a free man, who knows whether Marcuzzi might open the lucky package (of Affari Tui). It must be said, however, that De Martino at the moment – at least if we were to slavishly follow his words – is not ready to have an important relationship and is focused on his son and career.

The gossippins

From the microphone to the grill

Claudio Amendola’s daughter, Alessia, was defeated in the Masterchef selection by Giorgio Locatelli. The 40-year-old, a voice actress by profession, did not let herself be discouraged by the chef’s no, also because she obtained the gray apron that will allow her to be ‘fished out’.

The sacred tit

Christmas rhymes with Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey. However, the diva made her mark this winter. Rihanna was also present at his concert in New York. Mariah got off the stage, approached her colleague and autographed her breast. A gesture that will remain in the history of international music.

Eros Ramazzotti doesn’t tell it right!

Eros Ramazzotti was photographed by the paparazzi while he was in the company of a former temptress from Temptation Island. The girl is 34 years younger than Eros and the two were also photographed kissing. A very strange concession on the part of Ramazzotti who has always been so jealous of his private sphere. According to witnesses, the singer-songwriter then started joking with the paparazzi who had just ‘caught’ him with a new, possible partner. Very strange.

The Gobbo shot

The possibility that the love story between Angelo Madonia and Sonia Bruganelli is over is becoming more and more concrete. The two were no longer seen together: no paparazzi, but above all no photos or stories together on social media. Has the Dancing with the Stars issue extinguished the sparkle of love dreams? The two like each other, is it a tactic to deflect gossip? Or are their lives simply so hectic now that they can’t post their love on social media? At the moment not even the festive air is pushing them to show themselves… Who knows, maybe we’ll have to wait for the Christmas miracle.