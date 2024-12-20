The suspicion on Mariotto, the background on Ferragni and other gossip to read over the weekend

Culture

The suspicion on Mariotto, the background on Ferragni and other gossip to read over the weekend

The suspicion on Mariotto, the background on Ferragni and other gossip to read over the weekend

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The suspicion on Mariotto, the background on Ferragni and other gossip to read over the weekend
Pablo Trincia talks about the Denis Bergamini case with a new podcast and a new docuseries
Musk’s endorsement of the German far right: “Only the AfD can save Germany”