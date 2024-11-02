The technology of robot vacuum cleaners: from sensors to mapping how they are made and how they work

THE robot vacuum cleaner they are domestic cleaning devices typically circular in shape that vacuum floors by moving on wheels and guided by a set of sensors. These devices, born in 1996today I am a real concentration of technologies and offer ever-improving performance by combining powerful engines, advanced tracking sensors and AI-based navigation algorithms. The sensors equipped with robot vacuum cleaners allow them to map the surrounding space, identify any obstacles and clean the entire surface of the home or specific areas. These appliances, increasingly popular in our homes, can vacuum and wash floors, return independently to the charging station and, in some cases, empty the tank themselves, further reducing the maintenance required by the user. In this in-depth study we will explore the components and technologies that make robot vacuum cleaners so efficient and how their functions can facilitate the management of household cleaning.

How a robot vacuum cleaner works

Robot vacuum cleaners differ from “traditional” hand vacuum cleaners because they do not require manual intervention: once your robot has been programmed, it moves autonomously around the house thanks to the power of its motor and to combination of side and roller brushes. The latter are fundamental for lift dirt and debriswhile the motor generates enough suction to capture dust, crumbs and hair from various surfaces, from hard floors to carpets. Powered by a rechargeable battery, the robot operates autonomously until its residual energy is almost exhausted: at that point it automatically returns to the base to recharge.

Some more advanced models have charging stations that also empty the dust tank and, if the washing function is present, to fill the water tank, minimizing human intervention, which becomes strictly necessary only to empty the dust tank and dirty water tank present in the charging station. In the models that have direct connection to the water systemthere is not even the need to fill the clean water tank (an operation that would otherwise have to be done manually).

sensors of a robot vacuum cleaner: how spaces are mapped

The movement and mapping ability of robot vacuum cleaners are possible thanks to various types of sensors. THE infrared and contact sensors detect and bypass furniture and objects, while i height difference sensors prevent the robot from falling from stairs, steps, etc. High-end robots are often equipped with technology LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging), a form of detection that allows the robot to create precise maps of the house by determining the distance to an object or surface using a laser pulse. Thanks to these maps, the robot can cover the entire space in an orderly and systematic way, without leaving uncovered areas and ensuring uniform cleaning. Some models update the map in real time, adapting to any changes, such as the addition of new furniture, carpets or other objects introduced during the cleaning session.

To improve obstacle handling, more advanced models also use precision avoidance systems. Some models, for example, use cameras to identify small objects (such as cables or shoes), recognize them with integrated artificial intelligence and, therefore, get around them without risking damage to either the objects themselves or the robot. This prevents the robot from getting stuck or dragging objects along its path, maintaining high efficiency in cleaning operations. Furthermore, these cameras can be used, more or less appropriately, as video surveillance systems, especially to monitor any “four-legged friends” present in the home.

The control methods of robot vacuum cleaners

Let’s move on, now, to control mode of the robot vacuum cleaner. These devices can be connected and controlled via special apps for Android and iPhone, which are usually developed and made available free of charge by the robot manufacturers. Through these apps it is generally possible to set cleaning programs, create prohibited areas (i.e. areas where the robot must not pass) or send them to specific rooms, all while also acting remotely. Some models also support commands using the smartphone’s microphone to call up voice assistants (such as Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri), allowing you to start or stop cleaning with your voice.

During the session, the robot vacuums and, if equipped with a water tank and mop, wash the floor. In more advanced models it is possible to have one or more extendable mopswhich can better reach the edges of walls and corners of rooms for more thorough cleaning. At the end of the cycle, the robot automatically returns to the charging station. The same applies when it detects that the assigned area has been completed: also in this case, the robot finishes cleaning and recharges the battery to be ready for the next cycle.

The first robot vacuum cleaner: Trilobite, launched in 1996

The history of robot vacuum cleaners is short, but significant: the most famous robot is probably Roomba of iRobot, dating back to the early 2000s, the first ever commercial model, launched in 1996 by Electrolux and was known by its trade name Trilobite. As you can well imagine, for the time it represented an absolute novelty, although today its use may be anachronistic given current standards. In the following years, production and technological improvement grew, leading to the diffusion of increasingly high-performance models, to the point of transforming robot vacuum cleaners into a real must-haves for many of us.