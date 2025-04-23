The technology used at the Conclave to avoid news joints from the Sistine Chapel

Technology is everywhere, even on the occasion of conclave which in the next few days will be held in Vatican. After the departure of Pope Franciswe already think about the election of his successor with others conclavea term that has always evoked secrecy and confidentiality. It is no coincidence that the word “conclave” is borrowed from Latin cum claveor closed “with key”. To regulate the secrecy of the next conclave (which should be held between 5 and 10 May) there will not be only the discipline of the 133 cardinal voters called to attend the conclave, but also an invisible network of anti -institution measures. The entire Vatican apparatus, and in particular the Sistine Chapelduring the conclave it will be used “Digital bunker”impenetrable to any attempt at intrusion, both physical and electronic. Regarding this last aspect, for example, they are in place Reclamation operations and the use of jammerdevices that disturb cell communications with the outside.

The Security Measures of the Conclave

Cardinal voters, this year 133 out of 135 entitled, must comply with a rigorous series of rules dictated by the Apostolic Constitution Dominici Gregis universes. In addition to Absolute prohibition to communicate the outcome of the votingany attempt to influence or electoral campaign is punished with the excommunication. Even the simple speaking with the outside is forbidden, precisely to prevent pressure or manipulations of some kind.

Furthermore, the entire organization of the Conclave takes place with well -defined logistical modalities. The cardinals stay at the Domus Sanctae Marthaea Vatican residence (where Bergoglio himself resided) whose plans will probably be sealed and reclaimed (to prevent hidden microspies and microphones sweetening the conclave). From there, the cardinal voters will be conducted every day at the Sistine Chapel aboard a Special busin a completely isolated journey. Inside the Sistine Chapel, the votes take place in silence, according to an ancient and rigorously regulated ceremonial. After each ballot, the cards are burnedtogether with any note. No trace must survive, no data can come out of the conclave.

Even the individual behaviors of the individual cardinal electroes are rigidly codified. Cardinals must publicly swear to maintain absolute secretand anyone who violates this rule, even just talking out of the Sistine, meets the maximum penalty provided by the Catholic Church: the excommunication.

THE cell phones he is portable devicesFurthermore, they will come withdrawn before the entrance of the cardinals in the Sistine Chapel, the rooms that host them will be sealed and each window will be darkened: no contact with the outside world is allowed. In addition, the environments that will feature cardinal voters will be subjected to what is called environmental reclamation: a process that provides for the in -depth control of each place to exclude the presence of bugs, transmission devices or interception tools of various kinds.

What are the Jammer who will block the transmissions during the elections of the new Pope

During the conclave, the state of the Vatican city becomes one of the most protected spaces in the world also from an electronic point of view, thanks to the use of the so -called jammerdevices that block the transmission of signals.

But how exactly does a jammer work? It is a device that emits radio signals on the same frequency as mobile deviceslike cell phones, effectively canceling their ability to connect to cellular towers. In this way, if someone inside the Sistine chapel attempted to use a cellphone or hidden microphone, the signal would be immediately disturbed or blocked completely, making data or voice impossible. Jammer are not easily identifiable, and it is precisely this characteristic that makes them ideal tools in environments where confidentiality is fundamental.

It must be said that the use of these signal disturbers is usually somewhat controversial: in many countries it is illegal to hold them and use them precisely because they interfere with emergency services and with public utility communications. In the context of the Conclave, however, it is considered a “evil” necessary to bear to guarantee the inviolability of the elective process of the new Pope.