The Testaments: all about the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, who comes back, the plot and when it comes out

With the release of the last episode of The Handmaid’s Tale 6 we said goodbye to Gilead, but not forever. Well yes because the story of the ancelle told by the Hulu series with Elisabeth Moss for six seasons is destined to continue. It will do so with a sequel inspired by the second novel by Margaret Atwood dedicated to the world of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments set a few years after the events of the original series.

The protagonist will be a new generation of young women and behind the creation of this title there is the same showrunner as The Handmaid’s Tale, Bruce Miller. But there will be well -known faces, great returns and many news. Here is everything we know so far on The Testaments.

The Testaments: who comes back of the original cast

Wait for the return of Aunt Lydia in the Testaments that will guide the series together with new cultured such as Infiniti Chase, Lucy Halliday, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Eva Foote, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya and Kira Gulien.

Elisabeth Moss is an executive producer of the new series but it is not known whether her june character will return or not. However, we know that in the novel the character of June appears so we can expect one of his cameo or his presence in several episodes. We will see.

The Testaments: the plot

The Testaments is taken from the 2019 Margaret Atwood novel of the same name that serves as a sequel to The Handmaid’s this written in 1985. This spin-off will tell a story set three or four years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, according to when confirmed by Bruce Miller and will follow the story of Hannah, the diglia of June and a new generation of women who have remained in what has remained.

The Testaments: when it comes out

The Testaments does not yet have an official release date but we can expect to see this sequel between 2026 and 2027.