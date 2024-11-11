The third season of What If...? on Disney+: trailer, plot, when it comes out

The Observer’s journey is coming to an end. Disney+ announces the arrival of the third season of What If…?, the Marvel animated series that tells an alternative version of the MCU (the Marvel Cinematic Universe). Here is the trailer and all the previews – including the official release date – to prepare for the final chapter of the adventure into the depths of the multiverse of the House of Ideas.

What If…? 3, the trailer

What If…? 3, previews of the plot

In the latest journey into the multiverse, audiences will be able to see how characters make unexpected choices that transform their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright in the original version) will guide viewers through the series as it navigates new genres, extraordinary events and incredible new characters. In the original version, What If…? features an incredible voice cast that includes an ensemble of stars reprising their iconic roles. The third season will feature Captain America, The Winter Soldier, Hulk/Bruce Banner, Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm Goddess of Thunder and many others.

What If…? 3, production

The episodes of the third season of What If…? they are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little and AC Bradley. Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar and Alex Scharf.

What If…? 3, the release date

The third season of What If…? debuts on Disney+ on December 22, 2024 with a new episode available every day for eight days straight.