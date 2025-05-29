The time has come to say goodbye to Sex and the City





When you love something you have to know how to let go, especially when you realize that it hurts us more than well. It happens in love but also in the TV series and this is exactly what is happening with and Just Like That, the Revival series of Sex and the City that after returning with its third season – from May 30 on Sky and Now with a new episode every Friday – reminded us once again that perhaps, the time has come to say goodbye to one of our favorite series ever, before it is too late.

After seeing the first six episodes of this new chapter of and Just Like That we could not help but think that it would be more respectful for the public and for the same characters in history to come to a conclusion instead of drag a story that today has no sense of existing, at least in this way.

And just like that 3: an elongated broth where only Charlotte is saved

And Just Like That 3 comes out after two years from the debut of the second series chapter and after four from the release of his first season which resumed Sex and the City in almost 20 years after his series final aired in June 2004. We find Carrie in a new apartment and in a remote relationship with Aidan (and we still ask ourselves what sense to have had his return and why Carrie is still so immature).

There is Miranda who is now homosexual and looking for a new love after the failure of his relationship with (the bad) that Diaz but his character seems to be as regressed as much as Carrie’s. There are the new characters of Seema and Lisa who, we must say it, have never managed to make a difference and then there is Charlotte, the only one able to give us something this season and, perhaps, in the whole revival for the beautiful relationship he has with his husband, as he relates to his daughters, for his strength, his choices, his enormous change since the beginning of the series. But this is not enough.

So we find ourselves in front of a story that lacks brilliance, audacity, emotion and above all of evolution, all characteristics that had made great sex and the city. It is as if it were no longer knew where to direct a story that, by now, has already said everything and tries to find some expedient to continue to be present in contemporary seriality but without being able to say or give anything to the public.

And just like that … the time has come to say goodbye to sex and the city

As far as we (millennial) we love the world of Sex and the City, we love listening to the effects of Carrie Bradshaw on love, brunch together with her and her historical friends, testify to the dramas of their love lives and their indissoluble friendship, after all this to take forward without a real natural evolution of the characters, reluctantly we must admit that it would be more correct.

And we should do it before our selfish attachment to Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Miranda Habbes and Charlotte Yorke comes to destroy an iconic story that has revolutionized the way of telling women, love and sex on TV.

After six seasons of the original series, two films, a prequel series and a sequel to three seasons, the time has come to greet our beloved New York friends and allow them to be recourse as they deserve and with that perfect ending with which we had already said goodbye in 2004.

VOTE: 6-

