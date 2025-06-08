The time of truth for Tusk in Poland and the meeting between Meloni and Rutte

Next, the European newsletter Today that every Sunday morning tells you what will happen in the European week to come, edited by Alfonso Bianchi (for comments, suggestions or criticisms write to [email protected]).

At the top of the agenda

Trusted to Tusk – Wednesday 11 the Parliament of Warsaw will hold a vote of trust on the government of Donald Tusk. It was the Premier himself who convened him after the victory to the presidentialist candidate of the opposition. Karol Nawrocki, supported by the Radical Right Party Pis, obtained 50.89% of the votes against 49.11% of the Europeanist Rafal Trzaskowski supported by the majority in the ballot on Sunday 1st June. The vote could strengthen the premier or bring the country back to the polls with unpredictable consequences.

The expenses for the defense – Thursday 12 the NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte, will be at Palazzo Chigi to meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. On the table the theme of the increase in defense expenditure. Rutte said that the members of the alliance will agree on a spending goal of 5 percent of GDP in the top to be held on 24 and 25 June at the Hague. The composition of the expense should be 3.5 for the armaments and 1.5 for larger safety costs, such as borders protection, infrastructures, military mobility and cybersecurity. Italy asks that the distribution is 3 and 2.

European Parliament

Defend the freedom of the press – Thursday 12, the Civil Liberty Commission of the European Parliament will host a public audition on the freedom of the media and the protection of journalists. The works will focus on the legal challenges existing in the EU, analyzing possible reforms to combat disinformation, surveillance and manipulation and to strengthen the sustainability of the sector and the safety of information operators.

Strasbourg calls young people – On Friday 13 and Saturday 14, about 8,500 young Europeans will participate in the Eye2025 event, the European Youth Event, at the headquarters of the European Parliament of Strasbourg. Meeting with MEP, commissioners, activists, experts and creators of content are scheduled, to discuss the future of Europe and promote the civic involvement of the new generations.

Economy for peace – Tuesday 10 June at the European Parliament of Brussels the 5 Star Movement organizes the event: “The economic conditions for peace”. The initiative intends to open a reflection on the role of economic policies in promoting peace, especially in the current geopolitical context. The president of the Movement Giuseppe Conte will speak, the former Greek finance minister in the first government of Alexis Tsipras, Yanis Varoufakis, and Jeffrey D. Sachs, professor of economics of Columbia University in connection.

Right in retreat in Stockholm – From Tuesday 10 to Friday 13, the ECR group of Fratelli d’Italia will be in Sweden for the study days in Stockholm. The works will focus on the strengthening of external borders and repatriations, on the defense seen from northern Europe and on the need, according to conservatives, to report some skills from the EU to the Member States to rebalance powers and strengthen national democratic sovereignty.

EU Council

Borders control – On Friday 13th the ministers of the EU interior will meet in Luxembourg to take stock of the development of the common computer infrastructure for the management of borders and the police. At the center of the confrontation will be the new entry/exit system (EES), which will record entrances, outings and entrance waste to the external borders of the block for third -party citizens in short -term stay. The system will collect digital footprints and face images to the first crossing and store data in digital format. The start is scheduled gradually from October 2025.

Repatriations and third countries – The meeting will also be discussed about repatriations, cooperation with third countries and the proposal for the regulation on the returns, as well as taking stock of the implementation of the European System of the Municipality of asylum. The Commission presented a proposal that aims to make it easier for Member States to send asylum seekers to third countries, when they are defined as “safe”, contracting their reception charges and reducing the possibility of appeal against an expulsion order.

Fight against insolvency – Thursday 12 the EU justice ministers will meet in Luxembourg to look for a general agreement on a directive on insolvency. The text aims to standardize some aspects of national regulations, reducing the differences that today hinder cross -border investments. The text is part of the plan for the union of the capital markets launched in 2020 and aims to make the procedures more predictable and efficient in the event of bankruptcy, especially for the companies active in several Member States. The goal is to create a more stable and attractive legal environment for European and international investors.

Support for non self -sufficient – The meeting will also be addressed the theme of the protection of non -self -sufficient adults, with the aim of defining common rules in cross -border situations, for example when an elderly or sick person has goods in another EU country or needs medical care abroad. The proposal wants to ensure that the rights and protections are recognized and respected even beyond national borders.

Other events

Patriot in celebration -Monday 9 June, in Mormar-Sur-Vernisson, France, the Victory Festival will be held, organized by the group of “Patriots for Europe”, a group made up of 85 MEPs from 14 countries, the third largest group of the European Parliament. The event was organized to celebrate the first anniversary of the 2024 European Championships, in which the list led by Jordan Bardella of the Rassemblement National (RN) obtained 32 percent of the votes in France, winning 30 seats in Strasbourg. Among others, the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and the leader of the League Matteo Salvini will participate in the event.

Google’s appeal – Thursday 12 June the EU Court of Justice will receive the opinion of the lawyer General on Google’s appeal against the maxi fine of over 4 billion imposed in 2018 for abuse of the dominant position. According to Brussels, the company has imposed contractual clauses for producers of mobile devices and telephone operators to strengthen its control on the online research market, binding the pre -installation of apps such as Chrome and Google Search to access the Play Store.

Iberian anniversary – Thursday 12, the president of the European Council António Costa will be in Lisbon to celebrate 40 years from the signature of the Portuguese Treaty of the Portugal to the European Economic Community, a forerunner of the current European Union. In the evening he will fly to Madrid, where he will meet Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to commemorate Spain’s entry. It was 1985, and the Iberian peninsula turned the page, embracing Europe after years of dictatorships and isolation.

Forty years of Schengen – Saturday 14, in the Luxembourg village of Schengen, the 40 years of the agreement are celebrated which gave birth to the European Space of Libera. Signed on June 14, 1985 aboard the MS Princesse Marie-Astrid ship, the agreement eliminated the controls at the internal borders between Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. That same agreement has extended to 29 countries over time, involving over 450 million citizens. For the occasion, the original ship of the agreement will also be inaugurated, restored and integrated into the European Museum dedicated to Schengen. Luxembourg and international authorities will participate in the ceremony.

Oceans in emergency -From Monday 9 to Friday 13, in Nice, the third United Nations Conference on the Ocean (UNOC3) will be held, co-organized by France and Costa Rica. The event will bring together over 60 heads of state, thousands of delegates and representatives of civil society to face what the UN calls a global emergency: the increase in marine temperatures, plastic pollution and excessive exploitation of ocean resources. Central objectives will be the adoption of the Nice Ocean Action Plan, support for the BBNJ treaty on biodiversity on the high seas and the strengthening of ocean governance.

Sustainable energy – Tuesday 10, in Brussels, the 19th edition of the European Sustainable Energy Week (Eusew) starts. The event, organized by the European Commission and the European Executive Agency for the Climate, Infrastructure and the Environment (Cinea), is the main European conference dedicated to renewable energies and energy efficiency. This year’s theme is “Fooding a fair and competitive green transition”.

Efficiency in the spotlight – Thursday 12, in Brussels, the International Energy Agency inaugurates a global conference on energy efficiency. For two expert days, ministers and companies will discuss solutions to reduce consumption, accelerate the green transition and improve energy safety. The meeting arrives at a time when the world progress on the theme remain slow and far from the objectives set to the COP28.

Good (not) Birthday Carlo – Saturday 14, in London, the traditional military parade “Trooping The Color” will be held to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign, a tradition that dates back to 1748. Despite the birthday of King Carlo III both on November 14, the celebration for all the monarchs of the kingdom always takes place in June to guarantee more favorable weather conditions. The ceremony will see the participation of over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, with the king who will inspect the troops and take part in the part in the parade.