The triumph of Giorgia Meloni if ​​the referendum does not pass the quorum





I leave the gem at the bottom. I would like to first observe another detail, and then go into the cute sadism of those who have completed the questions about the cards that we can/could have/we could have bargain on Sunday 8 and Monday 9 June 2025: I hope to have so represented the thought of those who say vado-e-voto (like the promoters, Elly Schlein and Maurizio Landini), or Vado-and the vote (the premier Giorgia Meloni, seat but will not collect the cards), or non-vado-and-me-ne-frego (Ignazio La Russa).

The dilemma: do I go or don’t I go to vote?

Our Republic was born from a referendum. June 2, 1946 was also the first time women voted in Italy. In a country afflicted by illiteracy, but also out of wisdom, the question on the card was very simple and intuitive. Title: “referendum on the institutional form of the state”. Graphics: on the left, the stylized symbol of the nascent republic, on the profile of Italy designed inside a circle; On the right, the symbol of the monarchy, on the same image of Italy. Easy explanation: “To affix a sign in the box alongside the chosen mark” (photo below). That’s all? That’s all. We compare the simplicity of almost eighty years ago with one of the cards that we will receive/receive/would have received this weekend. But the others are no different.

The detail, mentioned above, is that the secretary of the PD Schlein intends to obtain, through the popular vote with the ram of the referendum, what cannot be obtained in parliament since the voters have not given them the majority to modify, abbare, approve laws. Is this approach institutionally correct? The law allows it. But thanks to this shortcut, which we can define populist, Elly Schlein has transformed the questions into five fundamental themes for the lives of millions of citizens into a referendum on itself. Against the government of Giorgia Meloni, but also against the various currents that make up the Democratic Party today and that are not on its side. As often happens between the management and the secretariat of that party.

La Gufata: “Win” as Isaac Del Toro

In other words, after this referendum lasting months, which we wish you does not equivalent to that of Isaac del Toro at the Giro d’Italia (photo below), the secretary of the Democratic Party is forced to win. For her, the victory of the no, who would leave things as they are, would be a defeat. But above all the failure to achieve the quorum, that is, of the minimum threshold of voters who, to make the result valid, must reach 50 percent plus one of the entitled people.

With the victory of the no or without quorum, we must say it, it would once again be the triumph of Giorgia Meloni and the right to the government. And the political failure of Elly Schlein, which would further reduce the authority of the biggest opposition party and would make our democracy even less balanced. Was there needed? Matteo Richetti, group leader of action in the Chamber, interviewed by Pierfrancesco De Robertis in the pages of our Dossier in -depth section, highlighted how 500 thousand signatures to call a referendum in the digital world today are few and exhibit a noble tool for political abuse. With hundreds of millions of costs for the state and days subtracted from the school calendar, for the setting up of the seats. In the analog world of the card 500 thousand adhesions required months of collection of signatures in the squares: while now it is a milestone accessible to any discreet neighborhood influencer.

Where is the minister for simplification?

Maurizio Landini, whose confrontation with Matteo Renzi conducted by our Riccardo Pieroni, is published today, he risks much less than Elly Schlein in case of defeat. Indeed, he doesn’t risk anything: as a general secretary of the CGIL he tried to bring the union back to the center of the discussion. Costs what costs. Except that he should have done more, in my opinion, so that the referendum questions had pity on the dignity of all of us voters. I don’t go into the merits of the answers. I refer you to the Landini-Renzi comparison. But if the Jobs Act is so important in the labor market, couldn’t you write the question in Italian?

Who really earned us in 10 years of Jobs Act – by Daniele Tempera

Now put yourself comfortable and those who are age, for having seen it on TV or theater, images that instead of my words resounds the hot and mocking voice of Giorgio Gaber. It would take his great irony to grasp the absurdity. Here is below the first text – that we will read/read/we would have read on the first tab of the referendum – which asks us to vote yes or not. Now, if you manage to get to the bottom without stumbling, understanding and remembering until the last number of article what is written – but I recommend, “in its entirety” – look for my email address in the bio near my signature above and write me. I want to know you. Just as we would like to know why all the last governments pay a salary to a minister for simplification: how the hell does his days spend?

You want the repeal of Legislative Decree 4 March 2015, n. 23, as modified by Legislative Decree 12 July 2018, n. 87, converted with modifications from L. 9 August 2018, n. 96, from the sentence of the Constitutional Court 26 September 2018, n. 194, by law 30 December 2018, n. 145; by Legislative Decree 12 January 2019, n. 14, from Legislative Decree of 8 April 2020, n. 23, converted with amendments from L. 5 June 2020, n. 40; from the sentence of the Constitutional Court 24 June 2020, n. 150; from Legislative Decree 24 August 2021, n. 118, converted with changes from Law 21 October 2021, n. 147; From Legislative Decree 30 April 2022, n. 36, converted with modifications from L. 29 June 2022, n. 79 (in Gu 29/06/2022, n. 150); from the sentence of the Constitutional Court 23 January 2024, n. 22; from the judgment of the Constitutional Court of 4 June 2024, n. 128, containing “Provisions on permanent employment contract with increasing protections, in implementation of the law 10 December 2014, n. 183” in its entirety?

