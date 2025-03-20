The true story of Molly Kochan inspired the Dying for Sex series on Disney+

In April he made his debut on Disney+ Dying for sexnew FX title with Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney, Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, I go out Jouléy and Sissy Spacek. The series is inspired by a true story: Molly Kochan’s life, who died on March 8, 2019, at the age of 45, due to terminal cancer.

Dying for sex, true story

Raised in the Upper West Side in New York City, Molly has always dreamed of becoming a writer. He achieved a creative writing master at The New School University, met a man in Los Angeles and moved to Silver Lake, California. After four years of marriage, breast cancer was diagnosed. Molly underwent all the care and thought it was healed. After three years of hormonal therapy, he received the tragic news: the cancer had returned and that a metastase had been diagnosed. A terminal diagnosis.

Six months after receiving the news, Molly left husband and marriage to explore, for the first time in his life, the variety and complexity of his sexual desires. So he embarked on one last trip – a sexual journey – to completely reconnect with his body and has documented many of his sexual adventures in the podcast Dying for sex (which is also an Instagram account and a blog). One day – during the production of the podcast created with her best friend Nikki Boyer – she entered the hospital for a ‘routine’ intervention and no longer came out of it. On the hospital bed, before death, he crowned his first, great desire: to write a book. So he was born Screw Cancer: Becoming Whole.