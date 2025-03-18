The true story of Natalia Grace inspired the Good American Family series with Ellen Pompeo

The story of Natalia Grace is at the center of one of the new flagship series of Disney+, Good American Family starring Ellen Pompeo. A series that is already making us talk about itself and that will soon become a new serial phenomenon.

The series is a compelling drama that is inspired by the events of a Midwest couple who adopts a child with a rare form of nanism. But when they begin to grow it together with their three biological children, a mystery emerges on his age and his origins, and slowly begin to suspect that he may not be who he says he is. But what is the true story that inspired this series? Let’s find out together

The true story of Natalia Grace who inspired Good American Family

Natalia Grace is a American Ukrainian origin born on September 4, 2003 and suffering from a particular type of nanism. At the age of 7, in 2010, he was adopted by an American family made up of Kristine and Michael Barnett – and their three children – who, however, leaves her just a year later. How come? In fact, the adoptive parents of Natalia were convinced that the girl was not those who said they were and instead of being 7 years old were a 22 -year -old adult. So they asked the Court to legally modify its date of birth from 2003 to 1989 and, in 2012, the official age of Natalia Grace was certified to be 22 years. Following this, Barnett made Natalia transferred to an apartment after going to live in Canada with their children.

Shortly after being left to live alone, and in clear difficulty, Natalia was invited to live together with a new couple: Antwon and Cynthia Mans who immediately noticed that Natalia was unable to live alone. Thus, the Barnett were accused of negligence towards a non self -sufficient person even if Michael was then declared not guilty.

The true age of Natalia Grace

During the investigations against the behavior of the Barnett, the ministries public found the biological mother of Natalia in Latvia, confirmed by the DNA test, born in 1979. If the date of birth of Natalia assigned by the Court, 1989, was correct, Gava would have given birth to Natalia at the ten years. Thus were sought and then found the birth documents of the hospital in Ukraine where Natalia was given to light which confirmed birth on September 4, 2003.

Cynthia Mans, who welcomed Natalia after finding her alone in Lafayette’s apartment, said that, according to her, Kristine Barnett would have changed the date of birth of Natalia inspired by the film Orphan in 2009 sociopaths were not there.

After Natalia he moved to the Depaul family who had tried to adopt her before Barnett.

In 2023, through a DNA test it was certified that in 2011, when Natalia’s adopted parents left her to live alone in an apartment, she was actually only eight years old.

Good American Family: Plot, Trailer, when it comes out on Disney+