The true story of Rosa Maria Richter, aka Zazel, the first cannon woman in history

Red Matilda Richter, also known as Zazel, the first human acrobat in the launch by a cannon. Credit: London Stereoscopic Co. in The Strand, But author is unknown, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



Zazel It is the name of art of Red – called Rosa – Maria Richterthe first cannon woman of history. Born in England in 1860, Rosa-Zazel is the daughter of art And, from a very young age, he performs as a dancer, actress, gymnast and acrobat. Equipped with great talent, reckless and determined, pink at the age of 12 is noticed by the entrance and artist William Huntaka Fariniwhich creates the number of Cannon womanin which it was shot for the first time in 1877 by a giant cannon and lands on a safety network. Zazel, working with the Circus Barnum, becomes famous first in Europe and then in the world: until the end of his career, which took place due to a Accident in 1891.

Rosa Richter died in London in 1937known and appreciated also for his commitment to unhinge the image of a female canon of weakness and for his civil commitment in promoting the use of safety networks in other contexts, as during the bailouts of the firefighters.

Rosa Maria Richter, the girl she learned to fly and became the cannon woman

Red – also called Rosa – Maria Richter He was born in London in 1860: his father is a German circus impresario, his mother is an English dancer. Rosa, from an early age, has started to circus art and dance, recites, exercises as a funambola. At five he held his first official role in a representation of Cinderella, six he performed on the trapeze and twelve enters a company of Japanese artists, with whom he begins to travel around Europe, so much so that many believe it oriental. In this period Rosa has a serious accident, e Back to London in 1873.

It is precisely on the occasion of her return that the thirteen year old Rosa knows William HuntCanadian artist and impresario: Huntknown as The Great Farinihe is famous for having crossed the Niagara waterfalls on a thread, and deals with managing the career of high -level artists. Recently and visionary, Hunt initially conceives a number in which he literally shoots his adopted son dressed as a girl from a giant catapult and then, based on a patent he had already deposited in the US years earlier, Think about the number of “cannon woman”.

In the 1877 Rosa is ready and, with the name of art of Zazelperforms at London Royal Aquarium as “Zazel, the beautiful human cannon ball”which is launched by a cannon and lands on a safety network. Thus began the career that will lead the girl to be inserted also in Guines of primates as “the first human cannon ball”. According to what reported, Zazel flew for a distance of 6.1 meters. The manifesto of his first performance is kept by the British Library.

Manifesto of Zazel’s first performance, the first cannon woman. Credit: Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



Zazel’s career: from England to worldwide success

From the first performance forward, Zazel’s career was a successso much so that Hunt improves the cannon patent, also inserting an effect based on gunpowder that makes the explosion even more realistic. Zazel performs in London and around England and, given the danger of the number, accidents are not rare.

In those years the English judiciary has an eye on a bill aimed at protecting thesafety of artists, And the number of cannon woman arouses many controversies: this is how, in 1880, Hunt and Rosa leave England. The girl joins the Barnum & Bailey Circus and brings his first number to France and then overseas, in United States. In April of that same year, Zazel is “shot” in New York: The success is immediate. In the following years he was known and celebrated as an artist of priceless recklessness, he turns the USA and North America and his fame becomes worldwide.

The Starr Opera Company and the end of the cannon woman’s career

In the 1886 Found together with her husband George Oscar Starrknown while working at the Circus Barnum & Bailey, their artistic company, The Starr Opera Company. In those same years, Zazel promotes the use of security networks also in other contexts, such as for example for the firefighters: She herself demonstrated the effectiveness of the use by jumping from the upper floors inside the net.

In the 1891Rose has an accident in New Mexico which puts an end to his career. As he is going through a tense thread between two poles, Zazel falls – he discovers that they were not fixed with a steel band as they should have – a pole falls on his back, who breaks. After a few months of immobility, Zazel recovers and, close to 1900, she and her husband They return to Englandbut he will return to the US again: it seems, in fact, that he has officially married only in 1912 in Salem, Massachusetts. He lives the last years of his life in a quiet way: widowed in the 1915returns to live in England, and He died in December 1937 In Peckham, London’s suburb.