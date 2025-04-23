The true story of the air inconvenience in San Paolo in 2007 which inspired the Docussionie Netflix flight 3054

The result of a co -production between the United States and Brazil, Netflix presents the documentary in three episodes “” Flight 3054: an announced tragedy “, a job that traces the tam 3054 flight disaster: an Airbus A320 precipitated on the Congonhas track, in the center of San Paolo, on July 17, 2007. The tragedy generated 199 victims, and is the worst accident in the history of air transport history Brazilian.

Flight 3054: the true story of the air inconvenience in San Paolo in 2007

On July 17, 2007 the JJ3054 flight of the Tam Linhas Aéreas, an Airbus A320-233 taken off by Porto Alegre, faced the approach on CONGONHAS in adverse weather conditions. The 35L track, placed on a plateau and characterized by a slight slope that hindered the drain of the waters, had recently been redone but without the “grooving” indispensable to drain the stagnation. The continuous passage of the trolleys, combined with the pouring rain, made the extremely slippery asphalt, already the scene of dangerous slips in the previous weeks.

At 13:02 the A320 touched earth in the “landing area” at about 90 knots (170 km/h), well above the ideal speed. The data extracted from the black box revealed that both Manetti di Poteni had remained in CLB (take -off configuration) instead of being brought into idle, a necessary condition to automatically arm spoilers and ensure the aerodynamic braking. Shortly after, an sound alarm invited the pilots to reduce the push, but only the left engine was brought to crowds, activating the relative inverse, while the right remained in CLB with 80 % power. Since Airbus’s “Autathrust” system does not physically move the levers, the pilots did not notice the asymmetrical thrust. The aircraft was abruptly afraid to the left, dragged the skates on the curbs for tens of meters, breakdled the fences and launched himself on the busy Avenida Washington Luís, crashing into the Tam Express deposit and a Shell distributor. The explosion that followed wrapped the fuselage: of the 187 people on board no survived, while another 12 victims were on the ground at the time of the crash.

The budget – the most serious in the history of Brazilian aviation – shocked the whole country: the president Lula decreed three days of national mourning and thousands of citizens went down to the square in Congonhas asking for greater airport safety. The Cenipa, after examining the black boxes in the laboratories of the US NTSB, published a report in 2009 that indicated the error in the positioning of Manetti as the main causes, the absence of the Grooving on the track and the excessive autonomy granted to the Autathrust system. On the basis of those conclusions, more rigorous training procedures were introduced and more severe controls on CONGONHAS: the track was soon equipped with draining grooves and the closing criteria were redefined in the event of intense rains. The tragedy of the Tam 3054 still remains a warning on the importance of the maintenance of infrastructure, the formation of pilots and the rigorous respect for the on -board check -lists.

