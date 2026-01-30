The truth about the video of Bruce Lee catching an arrow: how to recognize videos made with AI

Images generated with AI.



In recent weeks, a series of videos in which it is seen have been going viral online Bruce Lee who, during an interview, is incredible tricks with a ping pong ball And catches arrows in flight. As often in these cases, however, it is actually content created with the AI And passed off as real. But how to recognize them? Let’s see it together.

The first thing to know is that Bruce Lee actually participated in an interview in 1971 Pierre Berton Show. On that occasion he told about his relationship with him star system American and, as we can see from the video below, he certainly doesn’t do tricks or perform. But not only that: the original episode is in black and white and Pierre Berton is clearly older than he is in the viral videos.

But that’s not all: in fact, even if someone didn’t know all these background stories, they could still understand that they are fake videos simply by looking at them.

In ping pong, for example, the ball not only moves in a certain way unnatural but the presenter does “move” in space from shot to shot. The same goes for that of the arrow, in which we can see very well that, after being shot, it rotates on itself, disappears for a moment and then suddenly reappears in the actor’s hand.

In short, these are just some of the key points for identifying fake videos and precisely because they are increasingly plausible, it is good to keep your eyes open and always be critics compared to what we see on social media.