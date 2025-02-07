The truth, please, on the Almasri case





The truth is only one, always. Or almost. It would be too simple to explain the Libyan General Nijeem Osama Almasri’s liberation affair according to the comparison that was in Parliament between the two government ministers and opposition parliamentarians. Still, each of the two pati in question tells a small part of truth and is very reticent on most of the facts. They say nothing about our past.

Benghazi’s Treaty

The truth about the relations of Italy-Libya tells of Muhammad Gaddafi who, during the Berlusconi IV government, came to Italy and was camping at Villa Pamphili with lots of extra-luxury tent, to make lessons of lessons on the Koran at 500 hostesses at a time-yes Remember his statement in the press, “Islam should become the religion of all of Europe. Convert and follow the last of the prophets, Muhammad ” – all regularly salaried by the Italian state, from 50 to 70 euros per day. The whole Libyan script led to the “Treaty of friendship, partnership and cooperation between the Italian Republic and the great Arab Giamahiria Libica Popolare Socialista” of 30 August 2008, called “Benghazi Treaty” for friends. Behind the folkloristic externalizations of the Libyan dictator, his flashy personal militia formed by busty models and other very curious amenities of the Roman days of Gaddafi, Berlusconi’s Italy agreed to recognize about three and a half billion euros against Libyan claims in Matter of compensation for colonial events and, even more importantly, a cynical migratory policy between the two countries began. Italy began to pay Libya to reduce migratory flows from North Africa. Without asking too many questions about how Libya and his militias could, retain Africans from giving up to land on our coasts. The policy of the concentration camps, torture and rapes began perpetrated by Libyan militias. The realpolitik of our governments began – all, none excluded – with more or less ideological connotations.

The “Memorandum of Italian-Libyan understanding”

And the counter -proof of how much this bloody agreement worked, it was the uncontrolled increase in migratory flows from Libya in the face of the civil war which led to the dismissal of Gaddafi. So much so that, since 2012, the Italian government – then always led by Silvio Berlusconi with Roberto Maroni Ministry of the Interior (and Giorgia Meloni then youth minister) – tried to carry on negotiations with the then Libyan state – which was in Reality a conglomerate of clan all at war between them – trying to reiterate the Benghazi treaty, including the tragic measures put in place by the Libyan state against migrants. The negotiations led to the signature of the notorious “Memorandum of Italian-Libyan” in 2017 which committed our country to provide the Libya technical, economic and training support to the Libyan authorities engaged in the contrast of migratory flows. The center -left with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and Interior Minister Marco Minniti – today’s supporter of Melonian migratory policies (on the other hand, migratory policies were the same) was in government.

The truth of “I captain”

Italian migratory policy is what is represented in the beautiful and touching film by Matteo Garrone, “I captain”, in which we see migrants withheld in Libya in overcrowded prisons, victims of inhuman torture. Many of these die, after having suffered monstrous atrocities.

Here, the truth says that migratory policy, that it is right or left, at least since 2008 is the same: a wicked agreement with Libya to reduce the flows of migrants, costs what costs. Also allowing the violation of human rights. In our day, the question has set itself with the liberation and repatriation, on a state flight, of the jailer and trafficker of men, as well as rapist of children, Nijeem Osama Almasri. An eminently political choice, precisely by virtue of the blackmail that Libya has imposed on our country: the increase in the target flows of the last few months, precisely coinciding with the arrest of the Libyan general. The government has therefore actually sold to this blackmail, freeing it and bringing it back to Tripoli, despite the capture mandate of the Court of The Hague. Legitimate to do so.

What is striking is the tragicommedia staged in Parliament. In the face of this choice of Realpolitik, Giorgia Meloni sends two “technical” ministers, that of the interior and that of justice. And the latter, Carlo Nordio, climbs the mirrors, citing with vices of form in the arrest warrant – according to him there was a serious inconsistency on the dates in which the crimes would have occurred, as well as the fact that the Act was written in English, with various attachments in Arabic. To record the reactions of the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, who with a game of words from middle school Giorgia Meloni “President of the Rabbit” and Matteo Renzi who infients by saying that Meloni’s book is not “The Lord of the Rings”, but “The adventures of Pinocchio”. And so go. In a ridda of replicas and counterparts from asylum Mariuccia that exclude a fundamental element: the truth.

Berlusconi’s second average donkeys

None of the parties in question can utter a word. Someone should say that Italy cannot afford to meet the IRe of Libya. Because it would mean having an immense flow of migrants who would pour on the Sicilian ones from the Libyan coasts, with strong repercussions on the electoral polls and consequent loss of consent. From Berlusconi, passing from Gentiloni, up to Count I – remember the policy of the “closed ports” with Matteo Salvini at the Ministry of the Interior – and finally to Giorgia Meloni, we are hostages of this inhuman blackmail. It would have been the case to remember it to all parliamentarians. But Giorgia Meloni preferred not to show up and send two ministers who, in fact, were impossible to tell the truth: there is a reason for the state that forced the authorities to free Almasri and to resign him to Libya. And today what was done by previous previous governments, between the center -left, center -right, including technical governments, has been done. Because none of these has ever interrupted the tragic understanding with Libya.

The truth, the only one as possible is the one that once said Silvio Berlusconi, “the middle audience listening to us has made the second average and perhaps not even at the first bench”. An audience of ignorant to which it is not possible to tell the truth. That does not live in the past, nor in the future, but which is capable of facing an eternal present and that does not contemplate the reason for state – concept too difficult to accept – but only the elementary division between “good” and “bad”.