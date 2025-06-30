The TV series to watch on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to which to get passionate about and to have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 30 June to 6 July 2025. And get ready because there are very powerful titles.

The sequel to “The Old Guard” debuts, the action movie with Charlize Theron and Luca Marinelli (2 July)

We have been waiting for him for five years and is finally about to arrive. Let’s talk about the sequel to The Old Guard, one of the most beautiful action films of Netflix based on the homonymous comic by Greg Rucka. Halfway between fantasy, action and adventure, this story is ready to return to glue us to the screen continuing a second chapter coming on July 2nd on Netflix. What should we expect?

Andy (Charlize Theron) and his team of immortal warriors return with a renewed determination in their mission to protect the world. While Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) is still in exile after his betrayal and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) looking for revenge after fleeing her underwater prison, Andy is struggling with her found mortality when a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she worked for thousands of years. Andy, Nile (Kiki Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) ask for the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who could provide the key to reveal the mystery of immortal existence.

Directed by Victoria Mahoney and played among others by Uma Thurman, The Old Guard 2 is an exciting and adrenaline sequel, taken from the world created by Greg Rucka and the illustrator Leandro Fernandez.

The grand finale of the Fantasy series “The Sandman” arrives (3 July)

Another highly anticipated great Netflix release of this week is the second season of The Sandman, one of the best fantasy of the small screen that returns after three years from the debut of his first chapter with an ending ready to upset us.

After a fateful encounter with his family, the dream of the eternal (Tom Sturridge) must face one decision impossible after the other in an attempt to save himself, his kingdom and the world of vigil from the epic consequences of his past errors. To make a fine of dream, he has to face long -standing friends and enemies, gods, monsters and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is dotted with unexpected twists and turns and true acquittal could cost him everything.

Taken from the Popular Premiata comic series of DC Comics, the second season of The Sandman presents the entire dream narrative arc until its exciting conclusion.

