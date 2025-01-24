The TV series to watch on Netflix this weekend

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this new weekend in January 2025 but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming this new weekend which runs from 24 to 26 January 2025.

The second season of The Night Agent if you love spy thrillers (although…)

One of the most loved series by Netflix audiences returns after two years: The Night Agent, the spy thriller with Gabriel Basso in the role of FBI agent Peter Sutherland. Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated action thriller which, in these new episodes, will see its protagonist earn the opportunity to become a Night Agent, but working in the secret organization of Night Action will bring Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply. A second season that is duller and less captivating than the first, but still worth watching.

The Night Agent 2 review

The Trauma Code: The heroes’ turn if you love medical dramas

If you are a fan of medical dramas, a new drama series arrives on Netflix that tells the story of a brilliant surgeon and former war doctor Baek Kang-hyuk who creates a team of traumatologists to save human lives in this engaging medical series.

Shafted if you are looking for romance and lightness

This French series will give you a little lightness by making you reflect on the concept of love in relation to modern society. The story is that of a group of longtime friends whose romantic and professional lives are turned upside down by the women around them. Cédric (G.Labbé), Tom (M.Payet), Jérémie (A.Gouy) and Tonio (V.Heneine) struggle to find direction and love in a society that questions patriarchy and gradually reduces their privileges.

