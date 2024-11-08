The two of spades for Giambruno, Ferragni’s gamble and other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear readers, the countdown to the arrival of Christmas has officially begun. There are seven weekends until December 25th and the air is getting cooler and cooler. How fresh are the gossip that you will read in our weekly column and that you can’t help but comment on this weekend (in which, we know, you will start to eye the first offers for gifts).

What will end in the next few hours was a week full of love. Do you remember Strangelove and his fantastic camper? Here, the dose of love adventures and misadventures that we have selected far exceeds the sugary lineup of the beloved TV program hosted by Alberto Castagna (if you have no idea what it is, look here). Before starting to hum “All you need is love” by the Beatles, a heartfelt hug to Samuele Bersani, the singer of timeless songs such as “Spaccacuore” and “Giudizi Universali”, who has discovered that he has an important health problem that will prevent him to take to Italian stages for his tour next week and which has been rescheduled for 2025.

Andrea Giambruno and the two of spades

In a few days we will see Andrea Giambruno on Belve, Francesca Fagnani’s programme, and before discovering that “Belva feels” we will cross a stormy sea with him. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a shark or a goldfish, in this period, for the journalist, love seems to be leaking everywhere. After being left by Giorgia Meloni last year, and who until a few months ago he still called “my wife”, he would have received a nice two of spades from Federica Bianco, the woman who apparently he hoped could become his new partner.

Giambruno and Federica, 40 years old originally from Salento, would have been seen arguing in a trendy place in Piazza di Pietra in Rome. The culprit? Matteo Salvini’s right-hand man: Andrea Crippa, the deputy secretary of the League. Bianco and Crippa had a relationship in the past, he would have returned to her and Federica would have preferred him to Andrea. Apparently, Giambruno just doesn’t know how to play the game of politics.

Silvia and Pier Silvio, a record-breaking love story

From a shipwrecked love to one who has been sailing in happy waters for years now. Silvia Toffanin and Pier Silvio Berlusconi have been together, through good times and bad, even if they are not married, for 23 years now. They have two children, they have built their life in Portofino and keep gossip away. We don’t know if there were crises and we will never know. There is no doubt, however, seeing the photos that the paparazzi managed to take on the occasion of the presenter’s birthday, that there is no lack of passion and complicity between them (also thanks to a particularly appreciated gift). What can I say, who wouldn’t want a love like theirs on paper?

More Giovanni for everyone

In recent weeks the lives of Bianca Guaccero and Chiara Ferragni have been turned upside down by a “Giovanni” and luckily it’s not the same one. After eight years of being single, Guaccero found his passion again in the arms of the dancer Giovanni Pernice, his teacher on Dancing with the Stars. Over the years, Milly Carlucci’s program has become the Tinder of single VIPs, there is no doubt now.

Chiara, however, introduced Giovanni Tronchetti Provera to her children. A very important step that marks the beginning of a serious relationship, also thanks, as a friend of Chiara’s said, to his extreme kindness which would have pushed Ferragni to let him enter his super penthouse. There is a significant rumor to cast a veil of concern over Ferragni’s hope of having finally found the prince who will fit her in the right shoe. His family wouldn’t be all that happy with this relationship. They would not have appreciated the “public speed of this love made of kisses flaunted from the rooftops”. Who knows if their love will be Tronchetti Provera-proof.

Belen and the men at the “door”

Who, if not Belen Rodriguez, could become the host of “Love Tested – The Seventh Year Crisis”. The program will be broadcast on Real Time from November 20th, but what gets people talking, and not a little, is the promo of the program in which Belu revealed, without naming names, what men have been – and perhaps still are – willing to do for her. “They wrote me poems and sang serenades – he revealed – There are those who slept outside the door on the mat for a whole night and there is also someone else who swore to wait for me all their lives. But no one has ever been so courageous to face such a great test of love (i.e. participating in a reality show like the one of which she is the owner of the house)”. Who knows if Stefano De Martino has made one, or more than one, of these demonstrations of love…

Gossippini

De Andrè

Francesca De Andrè risked dying. Just a few days ago she accidentally drank some laundry detergent, mistaking it for yogurt, and was hospitalized for a few days. She recently returned to talking about her father, Cristiano De Andrè (Fabrizio’s son), the two have never had a good relationship and Francesca has always accused him of abandoning her. “He continues to rearrange the songs of a dead man to monetize – declared Francesca – when to make his way he would have only had to draw on his own talent, which he never learned to exploit”. A vitriolic sentence, but this is “the idea I have of him”, he added.

Lory “Trump” first lady

Lory Del Santo could have been Melania Trump. Or rather, she could have been the companion of the new president of the United States of America and therefore wear the role of first lady. The actress revealed that Donald Trump “really” wanted her. The two met by chance inside an elevator at Trump Tower in New York and he noticed her, asked for her phone number and then went to visit her. However, it was Lory who, once she returned to Italy, did not call him back. Who knows if he had dialed that number what would have happened…

The hunchback shot

Fedez’s mother, Anna Maria Berrinzaghi, celebrated her 61st birthday on November 7th. For the occasion, her staff organized a small surprise party for her complete with cake and gifts. What stands out is the absence of Fedez. But even stranger is that on social media, which the rapper has now returned to using consistently, he hasn’t shared a single photo or wish for his mother. Is there a bit of a rift between the two? At the end of October, rumors circulated that Berrinzaghi was worried about Federico. An event promoter had revealed to Striscia the news that he had entered into negotiations with Berrinzaghi “while Fedez already had an agreement” with a company linked to the ultras, Luca Lucci and Matteo Norrito, arrested as part of the maxi police operation on the Curve Nord and South of the Meazza. “She found herself in serious difficulty, she was very worried. She trembled at the idea that certain people would begin to represent her… At times she was crying”, added the man. Who knows if this story has upset the family balance.