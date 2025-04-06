The two squares of disinformation (and conspiracies): here is the populist transversal party





Two confused and ambiguous squares as a constitutive act of a probably loser political coalition. Despite the inability of Giorgia Meloni’s government to give a coherent and organic direction to the foreign policy of our country – in precarious balance between Europe and the US duo Trump -Vance – this center -left, which is preparing to see light, risks guaranteeing power to the center -right for the next twenty years. The square of March 15 “For Europe” and that of April 5 “For peace and against weapons”, represent the most successful product of at least two decades of a continuous and organized disinformation, which started from the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March 2014, enhanced during the pandemic and still underway to the present day. A pinging disinformation that today finds, from the right (brothers of Italy and Lega) to the left (5 -star movement, Svg and the “pacifist” wing of the Democratic Party), effective resonance coffers and which is amplified in the aftermath of crucial choices by the European Union such as, for example, the announcement of the European rearmament plan, the “notorious” Rearm EU.

A case of disinformation: the Russian-Ukrainian conflict

The elements that unite the two squares of the center -left are different. The first is related to the concept of “peace” as a spurio element, unrelated to the context and the reference area. Peace despite everything and everyone. Like a sort of magical word that, only to utter it, resolves all disputes in the best way. In short, the concept of peace of any miss to a beauty contest, “I want peace in the world!”. The second common element is a confused perception of who is the attacked and who is the attacker. Ukraine has been attacked, but on closer inspection – according to the vision of the disinformed and uninformant “pacifists” – the aggression is not unmotivated, but “justified” by a hostile act by Europe who, with the support of the USA under the presidency Joe Biden, forced his hand to bring the ex -Soviet Republic first in the EU and then in NATO. And therefore, the real aggression was that perpetrated by Europe and the USA of Biden – the bad West – against the Russia of Vladimir Putin. Hence, the attacker, Putin’s Russia, becomes the attacked. From this postulate, so polluted by the disinformation, another derives, a logical and “coherent” consequence and the third element that unites the square of March 15 with that of April 5: it is wrong to send armaments and help to Ukraine, because so we continue to foment the war. And, therefore, we must stop any logistical, financial and military aid in favor of Ukraine to finally get to peace (which would mean delivering Ukraine to Russia, with all due respect to the fact that the latter is a aggressor country – but as we have already written, according to the disinformed and uninforming vision, it is the true attacked -).

The opposition to the REARM EU

Finally, a fourth element, closely connected to the pacifist ideology at all costs, is the more or less clear opposition to the Rearm EU announced today by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The rearmament plan that sees a decisive Franco-German-Polacca guide, with a convinced support of Great Britain. In this case, we have an instructive case of disinformation school, with all its most effective elements: Benaltrism (how many more useful things could be done with that money, rather than spending them in arms); The derision mixed with attack (define, for example, “warfondai” those who agree with the European rearmament plan, as if to want to describe them as sadistic individuals, slaves more or less aware of the wishes of the producers of armaments, or lobbies that move the strong powers); The puppet topic to be shaken at every foot between interviews, hosted in the talks and “pacifist” appeals by more or less authoritative opinion leaders, with attached clips and average materials to be spread on social media (taking up the uninformed and uninformant arguments that we have already outlined above, as the confusion between “attacked” and “aggressor”, etc.). Difficult not to think that behind all this there is a unique direction. And, in fact, the further founding element of a good disinformation action is to create debate about a supposed conspiracy. And usually, those who scream in the conspiracy, are themselves the plots, more or less aware, in a spiral that brings confusion and displaces the contours of the truth. Everything mixes in absolute confusion. Successful operation.

Schlein and Conte’s confused and ambiguous squares

Looking at the Italian political landscape, we can well highlight how there is a cross -party party of disinformation, and when it is good, simply uninformed, from right to left. In particular, then, the plastic example of how the disinformation on the Russian -Ukrainian conflict had and has been having wide success is represented by the two squares organized in the riverbed of the center -left: that of last March 15th with a democratic party traction – even if, officially, it was not a party event, a defensive line that, among other things, supports the Capitol in order to justify the disbursement of the capitoline coffers to finance the event – and that of the event – April 5 organized by the 5 Star Movement. Basically, two manifestations blatantly moved by the very essence of the disinformation on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict that leads to look at the European Union with extreme diffidence and with unmotivated accondiscendente the reasons for an authoritarian regime such as the Putinian one. An center-left who, between one roar and another, from one logical leap to the other, in full disinformation delirium, is very close to the positions of the center-right of Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni, finding a convergence point in the criticism of the Rearm Eu plan and finding himself tampering the anti-European positions of Donald Trump. In short, an international populist at his more mature stadium.

Bettini is right

Goffredo Bettini is right – in this very prodigal juncture of unified newspaper interventions – in his interview with the newspaper tomorrow on 2 April to say that “the two squares are not antithetical”. And, in fact, they are identical as both confused and ambiguous. Also because in agreement, perhaps, with the concept – highly questionable – always expressed by the same Bettini (in an interview with the reformist of 4 April last) that “Putin is not Hitler”. Finally, Aldo Cazzullo in the column of the letters of the Corsera – always last April 2 – writes “Italy is the only state of western Europe where the populists won the elections, both in 2018 and in 2022”. But the real problem is that in Italy the populists are, in addition to the center -right, but also in the ranks of the center -left, from Svg to the Democratic Party, passing through the 5 Star Movement. It would be more correct to say that Italy is the only country in which there is a strong populist party that has been permanently in power for at least ten years. And which does not find any opposition because, the minority is also imbued with the same populism. And this is the most critical element that will weigh during all the next twenty years.