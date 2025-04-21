The Ukrainian compromise to save Russia (and the EU)

Culture

The Ukrainian compromise to save Russia (and the EU)

The Ukrainian compromise to save Russia (and the EU)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The Ukrainian compromise to save Russia (and the EU)
What are the rollacamps, the iconic “hay balls” rolling in the desert in western films
Ten movies and two TV series to watch on first videos this week