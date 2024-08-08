The Umbrella Academy 4: The Ending Explained

The wait is over: from Thursday 8th August the six episodes of The Umbrella Academy 4 are available on Netflix and the audience who has followed the fantastic and turbulent adventures of the Hargreeves brothers and their constant struggle to save the world for four seasons will finally be able to discover how one of the most popular fantasy series on the streaming platform ends. And it is precisely the season and series finale that we are talking about in this article, so if you don’t want to ruin the pleasure of finding out how it ends, stop reading, because here you could find unwanted spoilers.

The Umbrella Academy 4, the meaning of the ending: attention, spoilers!

Also in The Umbrella Academy 4the key character who will be able to unravel the tangle and thwart yet another threat of the end of the world will be Number 5. Although this final season focuses on Ben’s story, Number 5 remains the true deus ex machina of the brothers’ actions: he is always the one who has the clearest general picture, which in this fourth season is even a universal picture. After a big disappointment, Five takes refuge in the subway and ends up in a bizarre place where customers, waiters, bartenders are all like him, that is, they are many Number 5s. Talking to them, the boy will discover that there are hundreds, thousands of different timelines, but in all these timelines, the Hargreeves are “condemned” to continually thwart apocalypses. In fact, once one threat is neutralized, another immediately appears, in all existing timelines. There are now hundreds of thousands of apocalypses thwarted by the brothers with super powers, and still more are coming. Five then discovers from his other selves that what created this infernal chaos, with the multiplication of timelines and the eternal threats of the end of the universe is what happened at the very moment of the conception of the seven brothers. The cycle then closes and Five returns to the others to explain that the only salvation for the universe is to make a painful and extreme sacrifice. Our heroes – antiheroes will try to save what can be saved but then they will have to bow to their ferocious destiny, aware that in this way they will save, once and for all, the universe and all humanity.

A tense and emotional finale, that of The Umbrella Academy 4 which worthily closes the saga of the most dysfunctional, bizarre and problematic superhero family that TV series audiences can remember.