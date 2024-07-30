The Union, the new Netflix action film with Halle Berry: when it comes out

“The Union” is coming to Netflix, the action film directed by Julian Farino, written by Joe Barton and David Guggenheim and starring Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg, who play the two co-protagonists of the story. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and when it comes out on Netflix.

The Union: the plot

The plot of the Netflix film revolves around Mike, a simple construction worker from New Jersey who finds himself involved in a world far from his own, made of super spies and secret agents. This happens when his ex-girlfriend from high school, Roxanne, suddenly returns into his life, completely turning it upside down. In fact, she recruits him for a high-risk intelligence mission. In fact, the story focuses on an international secret organization engaged in undercover operations, in which Halle Berry is an expert agent who finds herself having to face a very dangerous mission, full of twists and conspiracies, risking her life to thwart a threat that could have repercussions worldwide.

The Union: The Cast

In addition to Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg, who respectively play the spy who works for the American secret service, Roxanne Hall, and her ex-boyfriend from high school Mike McKenna, the cast of The Union also includes Mike Colter (Nick Faraday), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Frank Preiffer), Jessica De Gouw (Juliet Quinn), Alice Lee (Athena Kim), Jackie Earle Haley (Foreman) and JK Simmons (Tom Brennan), among others.

The Union: when is it released?

When is “The Union” coming out on Netflix? The action comedy will hit the streaming service on August 16, 2024.