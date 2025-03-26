The US increases the pressure on Greenland: Vance will also go to the island

The United States increase their pressure on Greenland, announcing that vice -president JD Vance will also join his wife Usha in the contested journey on the island. “There was so much excitement for Usha’s visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided that I didn’t want me to have fun alone, and therefore I will join her,” announced Vance in a video on X. “Speaking on behalf of President Trump, we want to reinvigorate the security of the people of Greenland because we think it is important to protect the security of the whole world”, he added.

“Unacceptable pressure”

Before even the Vance announcement, the Danish premier puts Frederiksen called “unacceptable the pressure exerted on Greenland and Denmark in this situation”, adding that “it is a pressure to which we will oppose”.

Usha Vance, the vice -president’s wife, had decided to go to the island together with Mike Waltz, a national security councilor of Donald Trump and the US secretary to energy, Chris Wright, officially to attend the national race of dogs pulled by dogs and “celebrate culture and the Greenland unit”.

Looking Forward to Visiting Greenland on Friday! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p3hsld3hhp – JD Vance (@jdvance) March 25, 2025

But the meaning of the visit was perceived in a very different way, since Trump said he wanted to annex the island to the United States “in one way or another”.

“You cannot make a private visit with the official representatives of another country”, complained of Frederiksen, according to which Trump threats to acquire Greenland should be taken seriously. “President Trump is serious. Greenland wants. Therefore” the journey “cannot be considered independently of everything else”.

Visit only at the base

For the Danish premier “it is clear that this is not a visit concerning what Greenland needs or what Greenland wants for a visit. Therefore, regardless of how it turns it out, it is a completely unacceptable pressure on Greenland, Greenish politicians and the Greenland population, but also on Denmark”.

After the controversies, the United States announced that they limit the visit to their military base without attending the running with sled dogs, a great annual sporting event. “I think it is very positive that the Americans have erased their visit to the Greenland company. Instead they will visit their base, Pituffiki, and we have nothing against it,” said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.