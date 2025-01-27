The veto of Orban falls, renew the penalties against Russia

The European Union has renewed its penalties against Vladimir Putin’s Russia, which will remain in force for at least another six months. In the end Viktor Orban did not follow up on his threat to veto against renewal, with the Hungarian leader who asked Ukraine to resume the transit of Russian gas in his territory in exchange for his go -ahead.

“Europe maintains the promise,” wrote the high representative Kaja Kallas, according to which the renewal of the sanctions will continue to continue “to deprive Moscow of revenue to finance his war”. “Russia has to pay for the damage it is causing,” added the head of European diplomacy.

Europe Delivers: EU Foreign Minister Just Agreed to Extend Again the Sanctions on Russia. This Will Continue to Deprrive Moscow of Revenues To Finance Its War. Russia Needs to pay for the damage they are cousing. – Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) Janogy 27, 2025

The sanctions to be renewed include all the sectoral prohibitions on trade and the measures that immobilized the assets of the Russian central bank. The profits of frozen goods are used to finance a loan of 50 billion dollars to Ukraine, supported by the G7. By law, EU countries must vote unanimously to renew these restrictions every six months.

Orban had said he was ready to veto against renewal, but the president of the United States, Donald Trump last week, said he was ready for US sanctions on Russia to achieve a peace agreement with Ukraine. This may have contributed to convincing the Hungarian leader, ally and supporter of Trump, to change his mind

During a meeting of the EU Ambassadors, the Commission filed a declaration in which she declared “ready to continue the discussions with Ukraine on the supply of gas to Europe through the Ukraine gas pipeline system”. The declaration, viewed by Reuters, also said that Brussels is ready to involve Hungary and Slovakia in the trial. The two countries complain that the closure of the gas pipelines will cost him millions of euros.