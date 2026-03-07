The Voice Generations, report cards: Arisa’s first kiss (5), Hunt and Clementino mariachi (4), romantic Bertè?! (8)





The first appointment with the Blind Auditions of ‘The Voice Generations’ kicks off under the guidance of Antonella Clerici on Rai 1. The talent show is once again characterized by great voices that parade in front of a very compact jury: Arisa, the two-headed Neapolitan made up of Clementino and Rocco Hunt, Nek and Loredana Bertè. Let’s see together.

Maria De Filippi’s fear, she no longer knows what to do with ‘You’ve Got Mail’ for losing to Clerici: 4

A couple of weeks ago (or maybe three because with Sanremo involved, space-time expands and recomposes differently, ed.) the final of ‘The Voice Kids’ beat ‘C’è Posta per Te’ in the Auditel competition. One percentage point less was enough for Maria De Filippi, that percentage point less, to panic. As anticipated by Massimo Falcioni on Fanpage.it, it now seems that ‘There’s Posta for You’ will be aired truncated by an episode, sent to waste by the presenter who holds Mediaset’s share on her shoulders. And that, however, now she would be afraid.

How come? Clerici’s talent had never defeated the Marian battleship but, Saturday after Saturday, he had managed to ruminate on the spectators, shortening the distance until the final exploit, with the unexpected victory. Meanwhile, De Filippi had taken action by changing the structure of the program, i.e. inserting the stories in a different way to face the offensive. How did it end? Clerici won anyway, De Filippi found herself, perhaps, with only waste material in her hands to set up the last appointment with her mythological envelopes.

The broadcast will therefore end on Saturday 7 March, while on the 14th there will be a repeat concert by the winner of Sanremo, Sal Da Vinci. What does all this have to do with ‘The Voice Generations’? Nothing. The only common thread is Antonella Clerici. Who deserves a well-deserved medal for valor. Not ‘just’ for the excellent way in which he carries out his profession. But also because not everyone, or rather perhaps no one, can ‘scare’ Maria De Filippi like this – who should, in any case, learn the noble art of knowing how to lose.

Loredana Bertè indulges in a romantic memory (what a surprise!): rating 8

If before her personal anti-stress was the hyperactive and very loud Clementino, now Loredana Bertè finds herself in a sort of Bermuda triangle of annoyance. The aforementioned rapper has been sitting in the same chair as Rocco Hunt since the last edition of ‘The Voice Kids’, they split the role while remaining the naughtiest of the bunch. Then, here is Nek to take Gigi D’Alessio’s place.

The eternal rocker with the blue hair looks at them as if they were cockroaches and treats them like anti-stress. But always in a fun way. Or, at least, fun to watch. The usual teasing. What we didn’t see coming, however, was a romantic memory of ours, usually always a harbinger of surreal or vitriolic anecdotes, especially when they concern her sentimental sphere. This time, surprisingly, it creates a very romantic memory.

Between performances, she talks about her first husband, Roberto Berger, and how he would win her over. She was on a plane with Ivano Fossati to New York, while the then unknown future groom pretended to be a hairdresser just to strike up a conversation. Bertè confesses that she didn’t immediately give in to the court: she gave him the wrong phone number and address of the hotel, but the aspirant didn’t give up, managing to track her down in the Big Apple.

He came to her at dawn, put gloves on her feet so she wouldn’t get cold and took her to see the sun rise over the Hudson River. There, they ate a cheesecake together and then he took me back to the hotel, without even touching me. This struck me a lot, it’s no coincidence that he became my husband”. The two remained married for four years (’83-’87). But what a fantastic start! Nek comments by saying that he would like a fireplace and Berté in an armchair next to him to tell him all his adventures. We ask ourselves how it is possible that precisely this is not already a well-established television format. We take this opportunity to launch an appeal: whoever can, please do so immediately, thank you!

Arisa’s first kiss was a catastrophe: rating 5

Arisa is perfect in the chair of ‘The Voice’, at the Sanremo Festival, in any television context that concerns music and its surroundings. In fact, the rejection doesn’t go to her (God forbid, ed.) but to an anecdote that she told and which, even though we couldn’t, we would really like to ‘avenge’. The singer talked about her first kiss, as a little girl in the park, on the swing. Well, the next day our girl went to mass dressed like a fashion show because she knew she would meet ‘the boyfriend’ again, certain that after that romantic exchange they would get together. As soon as they meet, he says to her: “Look, let’s pretend that nothing happened yesterday.” But how?! We are born rotten men, they have it right in our DNA. In any case, Rosalba Pippa (this is her name at the registry office, ed.) seems to still be looking for love.

In fact, she rejoices when the couple made up of Gennaro and MariaGrazia (she is 16 years older than him and they have been together for 3) choose her as their coach: “We will spend a lot of time together because you really have to explain to me how to do it, I haven’t understood it yet eh!”. Rosalba’s sentimental situation has not found peace for too long now, for the family of ‘The Voice’, obviously including the viewers, it is a state case, the main point of the national agenda. We want to see her in love (and requited)! Yesterday!

Rocco Hunt and Clementino play mariachis (and they even want 20 euros!): rating 5

Let’s start from a reasonable premise: one was enough. Really, one was enough. Clementino, who has always been the loose cannon of the show, together with Rocco Hunt finds no peace but at most a carer. An equally mischievous caregiver, however. When Antonio and Flora, the first to break the ice with a beautiful version of ‘La Cura per Me’ by Giorgia, Clementino catapults himself from the armchair to the stage with a sort of parachute.

Hunt runs after him to try to prevent him from getting hurt with this nonsense gag. Even the ‘urban poet’, however, gets busy, perhaps aping the jokes of Francesco Gabbani on ‘X Factor’: “Do you know what a lion from Campania is called? Leon-Ciro!”. Lying in the studio, Bertè shoots stalactite-darts from his pupils. Shortly after, we will see the dynamic duo disguised as mariachis to serenade (which in the end they don’t even sing, ed.) to a competitor who, unfortunately, had dared to say that she had always dreamed of receiving one. Be careful what you wish for, a motto that is always valid: because it could come true. And even ask you for twenty euros in exchange. Help!