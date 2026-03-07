The Voice Generations, report cards: Arisa's first kiss (5), Hunt and Clementino mariachi (4), romantic Bertè?! (8)

Culture

The Voice Generations, report cards: Arisa’s first kiss (5), Hunt and Clementino mariachi (4), romantic Bertè?! (8)

The Voice Generations, report cards: Arisa’s first kiss (5), Hunt and Clementino mariachi (4), romantic Bertè?! (8)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The Voice Generations, report cards: Arisa’s first kiss (5), Hunt and Clementino mariachi (4), romantic Bertè?! (8)
What are “Wargames” and what impact is AI having on their development
Love Me Love Me 2 will be there, Prime Video confirms the sequel to the Italian young adult film