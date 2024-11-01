The wait is almost over: the fifth Hunger Games novel will be released worldwide at the same time

The new novel – the fifth – of the “Hunger Games” saga by American writer Suzanne Collins will be released worldwide on March 18, 2025. Mondadori, which holds the publishing rights for Italy, has announced that the latest chapter in the series is entitled Dawn over the harvestand is available from today, Friday 1 November, for pre-order in all bookshops and online stores.

The plot

At the dawn of the fiftieth Hunger Games, the districts of Panem are in a state of panic. This year, in fact, for the Memory Edition, double the number of tributes than usual will be deducted from families. Meanwhile, in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy tries not to think about it too much, the only thing he cares about is making it to the end of the day alive and being with the girl he loves.

When his name is called, however, the boy sees all his dreams shattered. Torn from his family and his loved ones, he is taken to the Capitol City with the other three tributes from District 12: a girl who is almost a sister to him, a betting expert and the most presumptuous girl in the city. As soon as the Hunger Games begin, Haymitch realizes that everything has been set up to make him fail. Yet, something in him pushes to fight, and ensure that the fight extends far beyond the arena.

The author

Suzanne Collins is the author of “Hunger Games”, a worldwide bestselling saga, composed of the novels Hunger Games (2009), The girl on fire (2010), The song of revolt (2012) e The Rime of the Nightingale and the Serpent (2020 and 2023). The series, as a whole, has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide and has inspired five hugely popular films. Collins is also the author of the series Gregor (2013-2016) and the illustrated book A year in the jungle (2014). His works have been published in fifty-three languages. In Italy all his books are published by Mondadori.

