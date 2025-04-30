The Walking Dead, the spin-off on Daryl Dixon on Sky and Now: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

A new spin-off of The Walking Deadthe cult series from Robert Kirkman’s famous graphic novel, on Sky and Now. The arrival of the series all focused on Daryl Dixon announced. Here is the trailer, the cast, the plot and when it comes out.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the trailer









Spot





The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the plot

Daryl Dixon, one of the main protagonists who survived the outbreak of the epidemic, is the last surviving member of his family. In the spin-off dedicated to him we find him inserted in a new context, France. While struggling to reconstruct how it ended up there and why you travel through a destroyed country, ends up in an abbey where a group of nuns entrusts him with the fate of Laurent, an eleven year old born at the beginning of the apocalypse, asking him to bring him to rescue. Daryl accepts this unexpected task and takes Laurent with him as he continues to look for answers to be able to return home. But the bonds that holds during his path inevitably end up complicating his plan.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the cast

The cast of the spin-off includes Norman Reedus, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Clémence Poésy, Laïka Blanc-Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, Adam Nagaitis, Melissa McBride and Joel de la Fuente.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, when he comes out

The series debuts on Sky and Now on June 2, 2025.