The Wheel of Time 3, release date and teaser trailer for the new season of the Prime Video fantasy series revealed

Somewhat surprisingly, just over a year after the end of the second season (and these days, it’s practically a record) Prime Video has announced the release date of The Wheel of Time – The Wheel of Time 3, new season of the fantasy TV series based on the literary saga by Robert Jordan. And with the release date, the first images of the teaser trailer for the third season were also shown. Let’s see all the previews together.

The cast of The Wheel of Time 3

The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike (Saltburn, Gone Girl) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as al’Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski (Gran Turismo) as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) in as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (Rogue Heroes) as Mat Cauthon, Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) as Elayne Trakand, Kate Fleetwood (Harlots) as Leandrin Guirale, Natasha O’Keefe (Peaky Blinders) as Lanfear, Ayoola Smart (Killing Eve) as by Aviendha and Kae Alexander (Game of Thrones) as Min Farshaw.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of SHIELD, Hemlock Grove). Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of iwot productions (Winter Dragon), Mike Weber (Jumanji: The Next Level, Beirut), Ted Field of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: The Next Level, Winter Dragon), Marigo Kehoe (Outlander, The Crown), Ciaran Donnelly (Kin), Justine Juel Gillmer (The Survivor, Halo), Dave Hill (Game of Thrones) and Rosamund Pike (Saltburn, Gone Girl) also serve as producers executives. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

What The Wheel of Time 3 is about

The series is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy book series The Wheel of Time, in which a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor, discovers that he is the Dragon Reborn, a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world …or break it. The Wheel of Time turns and the Last Battle approaches.

At the end of the second season, after defeating Ishamael, Rand reunites with his friends in Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. But in season three, threats against the Light multiply: the White Tower is divided, the Black Ajah flees, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice for both of them between Light and Darkness.

As the ties to his past begin to crumble and his corrupt power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene. These powerful women, who began the series as teachers and students, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning into Darkness… no matter the cost.

The Wheel of Time took to CCXP24’s famous Thunder Stage to reveal a pulse-pounding teaser trailer. Showrunner Rafe Judkins and cast members Josha Stradowski (“Rand al’Thor”) and Madeleine Madden (“Egwene al’Vere”) attended the Prime Video panel on behalf of the series and enjoyed an in-depth conversation with the hosts Aline Diniz and Ikaro Kadoshi, where they previewed what’s next in the series, as well as what’s in store for many of the fan-favorite characters.

When The Wheel of Time 3 comes out

The third season of The Wheel of Time will be released on Prime Video on Friday 13 March 2025.

The Wheel of Time 3 teaser trailer

The teaser reveals a changing world, where the roots of the Shadow have taken hold and the battle between Light and Darkness has become so important that Moiraine (series star Rosamund Pike) and Egwene will stop at nothing to avoid losing Rand to the darkness.