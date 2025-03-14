The wheel of time, Rosamund Pike and Josha Stradowski tell the new chapter of the fantasy saga

The third season of La Ruota del Tempo is available on Prime Video, the Fantasy series starring Rosamund Pike, an unforgettable protagonist De Gone Girl for which he was nominated for the Oscar for best actress. A series that, like many other fantasy products, speaks of universal themes such as trust, topic that we talked about with her and with one the other protagonist of the series, the actor Josha Stradowski.

“Trust others means growing – Rosamund Pike said to us – collaborating is the key and we must become vulnerable to collaborate”. But there is more. According to Josha Stradowski, in addition to dealing universal themes like almost all fantasy, the wheel of time is noticed for another very interesting aspect: “In the other series and in the other books, you would never believe that the heroes can go to the dark side, while in the wheel it could happen for many reasons” and this, explains the actor, is also thanks to the work done by the authors Roberto Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.

The time wheel has been available on Prime Videos since 13 March 2025.