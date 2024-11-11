The White Lotus 3, the very first images revealed: the video

After a long wait, the very first images of the third season of The White Lotus arrive, Mike White’s masterpiece series which over the years has conquered audiences all over the world. This HBO series, which returns in 2025 with new episodes of a third chapter set in Thailand, was able to bring drama, emotional breakdowns, imperfections, weaknesses and contradictions of human nature to the screen through an introspective and captivating story that starts from the holiday in a luxury hotel of a group of people.

But what do we know so far about the third season? Here are the latest news on the cast, images from the set, plot and release date in Italy.

The White Lotus 3: the video with the very first images

In the video that shows a preview of all the HBO and Max Originals series that will arrive in 2025 there is also The White Lotus 3. At the 18th second of the video you can see the first moments of the series and see the new faces of the cast such as Leslie Bibb but also some welcome returns from the first season such as that of Belinda, the manager of the spa at the resort in Hawaii played by Natasha Rotwheel.

The White Lotus 3: the new location

We already knew one thing about the third season of The White Lotus several years ago and that is that its creator, Mike White, intended to set it in Asia. Where exactly? After the first theories on the new location of The White Lotus, the first clues came from the creator of the series. Qhite, in fact, had anticipated his intentions on the topic to be addressed in the third chapter of The White Lotus and in an interview with Vanity Fair , had revealed that the series would deal with a clash between religions as well as cultures, contrasting the Western one with the Eastern one. “My instinct tells me that the series will be based on Eastern spirituality against Western religion or Westerners dealing with Eastern culture”, were his words but one thing is certain, whatever the theme, we will see some beautiful.

Today we have confirmation of the new location of the series: The White Lotus 3 will be set in Thailand.

The White Lotus 3: who is in the cast, old and new actors

And what about the cast? With the exit of Jennifer Coolidge, fans are afraid that the series will never be the same but, even if the character of Tanya (Coolidge) died at the end of chapter two, the last word on her character has not been said exclusion from the cast. In fact, the creator of the series, speaking about his bond with Jennifer Coolidge, stated: “Jennifer is a friend and in the first season of the series everyone loved her and I couldn’t help but think, I can’t go to Italy without her and now I think I can’t go to Japan without her.” After this sentence there are those who think that Tanya’s character has not completely left the plot and that the series could even tell her past as if it were a flashback.

Meanwhile, another character that is rumored to be able to return is that of Nicole Mossbacher, protagonist of the first season and played by Connie Britton. According to a fan theory, Nicole could return in the next episodes in the company of Abby, Dom’s estranged wife. Will this really be the case?

And if this hypothesis is still in doubt, there is one certainty about the cast of The White Lotus 3 and it is the great return of Natasha Rothweel who, in the first season of The White Lotus, played the character of Belinda, the spa manager of the resort in Hawaii.

As for the new entries in the cast, we have confirmation of the arrival of Carrie Coon (The Leftovers, The Gilded Age). The actress joins an already announced cast consisting of Jason Isaac, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul and Tayne Thapthimthong.

The aforementioned actors are also joined by Walton Goggins (Justified), Sex Education actor Aimee Lou Wood and, finally, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V). Their roles, for now, are still unknown.

The White Lotus 3: the latest new entries from the cast

Other new entries in the cast of The White Lotus 3 have been announced and they correspond to Francesca Corney (The Buccaneers), Nicholas Duvernay (Perfect Addiction) and Arnas Fedaravicius (The last kingdom).

Scott Glenn, Julian Kostov and Lisa Manobal are also added to the cast of The White Lotus 3.

The White Lotus 3: when filming begins

The first take of The White Lotus 3 was set for February 2024 in Thailand. Filming will involve locations in Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok. ​Now filming has finished and the series is ready to debut with its new episodes.

When The White Lotus 3 comes out and where to watch it in Italy

The White Lotus 3 will be released in 2025. In Italy it will be distributed by Sky and NOW.