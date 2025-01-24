The White Lotus 4: When he comes out, the location and everything we know

The third season of The White Lotus has yet to debut on HBO and Sky on February 17th but we already have the news that the series conceived by Mike White will have a fourth chapter. A renewal that arrives in advance and that confirms the great success of this title that has been able to conquer the public from all over the world with an original, intimate and psychological story about contradictions, on dreams, on the most heterogeneous personalities of the human being.

Abientate in the luxury hotel chain called “The White Lotus”, this series was able to become an unprecedented success thanks not only to its plot but above all to a stellar cast that, at each season, has been able to conquer the heart of the public. After being shot in Hawaii, Italy and Thailian, where can we expect to see the guests of White Lotus in the fourth season?

The White Lotus 4: the location and the cast

One of the central elements of the The White Lotus series is its location as each season is not only set in a different place of the world but brings within the history in addition to the places also the culture and traditions of the place and the people who there live. A real cultural immersion that also allows the viewer to take a trip in front of the TV. But where will The White Lotus 4 be shot? For now we do not yet have this information, just as we don’t know how the cast will be composed, but we are sure that Mike White already has clear ideas.

The White Lotus 4: where we are with the production

What we know for sure of The White Lotus 4 is that its production will begin in 2026.

The White Lotus 3: the trailer and when it comes out

The White Lotus 4: the video announcement

The White Lotus 4: When he comes out

Starting the production of the series in 2026 we cannot expect to see the new episodes of The White Lotus before 2027.