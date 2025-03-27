The will of the willing in Paris, Macron: “Moscow wants war, soon to revoke the sanctions”

The new summit of the “willing” starts today. In Paris, around Emmanuel Macron in the salons of the Elysée will collect the leaders of about thirty allied countries of Ukraine, including Italy. The new summit should “define” the “security guarantees” to be offered to Kiev in the case of a peace agreement with Russia. Without waiting that American mediation achieves its objectives, most EU countries and NATO states, marginalized by the discussions launched by Donald Trump, want to advance on Ukrainian safety guarantees.

The 4 points of the intended to help Kiev

The French presidency spoke of an agenda of the articulated meeting around four large points: the continuation of military aid to Ukraine and the contribution of each country, the modalities of a ceased the “complete” fire, the preparation of a “after-trial” potential and the conditions of the deployment of a European force in Ukraine to guarantee peace, an initiative that sees the Franco-British couple at the forefront. For the Eliseo, “the best guarantee of security are the means that we will give to Ukraine to defend ourselves”. The French presidency has kept specifying that “everything will be done in perfect transparency with our American partners” and that Macron will inform Donald Trump of the top results from the same day today.

According to Macron, continuing to hit Ukraine, Russia “showed his will of war”, and is therefore “too early” to consider the revocation of the sanctions. “Russia is playing over time, we must continue to maintain the pressure,” added Zelensky. The two urged Moscow to accept a cessation of the total fire of 30 days “without preliminary conditions”. “Unlike President Zelensky, Putin has shown that he is not a serious actor in these peace talks,” said Starmer. “His promises are empty.”

Over the weeks there has been a change of course in the security guarantees project to be offered to Kiev. France and the United Kingdom seem to have placed less emphasis on an earthly deployment, so far categorically rejected by Vladimir Putin’s Russia. On the French side, it is insisted on the fact that “the best guarantee of safety” for Ukraine is the Ukrainian army itself, which must therefore be further strengthened. Italian side, however, after a summit between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Tajani, Salvini and Crosetto ministers, has been reiterated that “there is no national participation in a possible military force on the ground”, the government specifies.

Meloni alongside Macron and Starmer

In addition to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, already received last night at the Elysée with the promise of new French military aid for two billion euros, Macron welcomes, among others, the British Keir Starmer, the Italian Giorgia Meloni, the German Olaf Scholz and the Turkish vice president Cevdet Yilmaz. The presence of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the top of the European Union is also planned.

After a series of political and military meetings organized from mid -February, in succession from Paris and London, the time has come to “draw operational conclusions”, explained the French presidency to the press. The Franco-British duo is driving the parallel process of negotiations started by the United States of Donald Trump with Kiev on one side and Moscow on the other.