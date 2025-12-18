The Winx’s father acquires Geronimo Stilton: new series and books coming soon

Rainbow announces the acquisition of Geronimo Stilton’s intellectual property. One of the most iconic characters in children’s fiction of the last twenty-five years, who has become a true editorial and cultural phenomenon of global dimensions, joins the group that created the Winx Club and hundreds of other intellectual properties.

The operation involves the purchase of the rights through the sale of the shares of International Characters Srl, whose owner is Elisabetta Dami, and of the shares of Peter Marietti Srl, owned by Pietro Marietti.

The acquisition by Rainbow, the company explains, “is part of a path that sees the group engaged in the development of content for families, confirming its growth in the international entertainment panorama”. Rainbow already represents Geronimo Stilton for licensing and publishing at an international level and the acquisition of intellectual property “will offer opportunities for growth to the universe of the character, encouraging its evolution through new creative projects and entertainment proposals, both to harmonize the presence of the character on multiple platforms and to strengthen dialogue with the public”.

2026, Rainbow anticipates, “will thus mark the start of a new season for the character, with editorial, digital and entertainment initiatives”

Who is Geronimo Stilton

Born from an idea by Elisabetta Dami, the mouse journalist Geronimo Stilton has over time become a symbol of children’s literature and a point of reference for millions of young readers, thanks to authentic, humorous, positive and inclusive stories, with a strong educational value and attentive to social issues. The books are published in Italy by Piemme, translated into over 50 languages ​​and have sold more than 190 million copies worldwide, spanning different genres and themes. Alongside the main series, a real narrative universe has developed which also includes the Tea Sistersan extension of Geronimo’s world which gave rise to new editorial lines, in particular those signed by Tea Stilton, his sister.

“The strength of the character – writes the Rainbow group – lies in his ability to make young readers identify with stories that arise from real life, accompanying them to discover the world with an authentic, reassuring and always positive gaze. Geronimo Stilton is perceived as an authoritative “friend” who does not impose behaviour, but advises: a bearer of universal values who encourages observation, exploration and learning. This profound educational connotation has consolidated his role as a reliable reference in initiatives aimed at children and the promotion of reading, also supported from numerous institutional partnerships”.

The brand, they add, “enjoys extraordinary international popularity, which over time has given rise to a global community of readers, attracted by a classic character but capable of constantly renewing itself and always keeping up with the times through engaging and meaningful stories”.

“A great honor and a great responsibility”

“Geronimo Stilton’s books have contributed to forming the imagination of millions of children, in Italy and around the world – underlines Iginio Straffi, founder of Rainbow -. Welcoming this character into our family is a great honor and a great responsibility: we believe in the strength of his values ​​and in his ability to continue to inspire young readers. Our commitment will be to accompany him on a growth path capable of expanding onto new media and new forms of expression, remaining faithful to the spirit that made him unique”.

“I am happy that Geronimo is joining the prestigious Rainbow family. I am sure that he will continue to guide his beloved readers to discover the world, remembering the importance of curiosity, friendship, kindness and imagination – highlights the creator of the mouse journalist Elisabetta Dami -. Because life with its infinite adventures is the most exciting journey we can take together. Geronimo will always be a faithful, loyal and cheerful companion for children. Long live friendship, long live kindness, long live happiness”.

“I am truly very happy with this agreement with Iginio Straffi – concludes Pietro Marietti -. For over 25 years I have worked, since its launch in Italy in 2000, to create what I believe is one of the greatest publishing phenomena in the world. Millions and millions of copies of books, over 1,700 minutes of cartoons, innovative marketing strategies shared in over 170 countries around the world. Entering the Rainbow universe now means taking another leap towards new adventures and new horizons, in which I will be happy to collaborate.”