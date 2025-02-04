The Witcher: The sirens of the abysses on Netflix: trailer, plot and when it comes out

The universe of The Witcher expands. Netflix announces the animated film The sirens of the abysses (The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep In original), the new adventure at sea of ​​the Stigo Geralt of Rivia created by the Mir studio, written by Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin and directed by Kang Hei Chul. From the trailer to the advances on the plot, here is everything you need to know.

The Witcher: The sirens of the abysses, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LX9FZ8SNWG

The Witcher: The sirens of the abysses, the advances on the plot

The film adapts the story To Little Sacrifice of the writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Recruited to investigate a series of attacks on a coastal village, tells the synopsis, the hunter of mutant monsters Geralt of Rivia is involved in a secular conflict between humans and the marine people. He will have to count on old and new friends to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms result in a total war.

The Witcher: The sirens of the abysses, the release date on Netflix

The animated movie The Witcher: The sirens of the abysses debuts on Netflix on February 11, 2025.