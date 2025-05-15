The words between us read: the curtain rises on the book of the book 2025

More than 700 exhibitors and 2 thousand events scheduled. The Torino 37 edition of the Turin book will continue today, Thursday 15 May, and will continue until Monday 19, the Turin Book Motor Show in 2025. He directed by Annalena Benini, this year he looks at the ‘words between us to read’ (it is the chosen theme), and as usual is preparing to be a meeting place between readers and readers of all ages with Italian and international authors. But also space for comparison and listening to 360 degree literature. It is precisely the theme of the salon that evokes “the constant possibility of the meeting: the stubborn and cheerful attempt to get in touch with the ‘us’, using the words to know, tell, exchange ideas, offering a space for dialogue on art and literature but also on everything that happens, which concerns the world and therefore concerns us”.

To officially inaugurate the Book Fair, after the institutional greetings, the lectio will be in the gold room Let’s see a little of the French writer and dramaturga Yasmina Reza, among the most significant voices of the contemporary literary panorama. Recently awarded the Cino del Duca World Award, Reza belongs to the family of great irony, the vitality of his dramaturgies and novels the reality is the reality and returns a world where everything is ironic, surprising, moving.

International guests

It will be five days in which among the pavilions of the Lingotto will alternate among the most important authors and authors of the entire international scene, including: Jan Brokken, who will present his new novel The discovery of Holland (Hyperborea); MIRCEA CRANTRANSCU with Theodoros (the knowledge); Javier Cercas will present The crowd of God at the end of the world (Guanda), and still Tracy Chevalier The glass teacher (Neri Pozza), Caroline Darian And I stopped calling you dad (UTET) and Joël Dicker The catastrophic visit to the zoo (The ship of Teseo).

Among the big names there will also be Paul Murray with The day of the bee (Einaudi), Valérie Perrin with Trity (And/or), Jean Reno with Emma (Longanesi), Saitō Kōhei with Capital in anthropocene (Einaudi), Scott Turow with Alleged guilty (Mondadori), Jacques Attali with Knowledge or barbarism (Fazi) and Etgar Keret with Automatic correction (Feltrinelli).

The eight sections of the Book Fair

The sections parallel to general programming are also back, each dedicated to a significant and central theme for the salon. Curable and moderation are entrusted to writers, writers, intellectuals and artists, who for each topic have conceived a series of meetings:

edited by Melania G. Mazzucco. The curator accompanies the community of readers and readers on a path to understand how the art of yesterday and today is told Grow edited by Matteo Lancini. It is a new section, which will take care of the discovery and evolution of all the pleasant or disturbing feelings that accompany the growth, difficulties and suffering of the new generations of teenagers and young adults and the complexity of being a parent, teacher and educator today

edited by Francesco Piccolo. A journey to meet who makes cinema, thinks, produces it and writes it. To lead the public among the creative processes that hide behind the screen will be the dialogues with many guests, professionals of the trade Publishing edited by Teresa Cremisi. The cycle of conversations on publishing resumes: this year it will be a word to publishers who have established themselves and that lead the policy of publishing houses very lively literally

edited by Francesco Costa. In this section, the director of the post continues to think about the sector that interprets the events of the world together with the most experienced and competent people of Italian and international journalism Lightness edited by Luciana Littizzetto. The lightness as a conditioner to soften the present, because there is not only the writing that disturbances and shakes, but there is also the one that welcomes, raises, makes you smile. He is curious, stings, but he has the intelligence to show a somewhat brighter elsewhere without losing meaning, playing only in another shade

edited by Erin Doom. A path to investigate the emotional aspect of the works, that space in which feelings, passions, personal experiences and individual expression find dignity, in which a profound connection with the life of the reader is achieved Noveledited by Alessandro Piperno. “Masterpiece” is an extremely abused word, but this is the kind of books of which Piperno, curator of the novel section, will speak together with his guests, colleagues writers invited to tell his experience of readers.

The places of the salon

The spaces of the book of the book are divided into pavilions 1, 2, 3 and oval of the Lingotto Fiere, and this year the space of pavilion 4 is also consolidated, a temporary structure, conceived and designed by 2024 as a space dedicated to training, experimentation and exchange between generations, designed to give greater visibility to the programming of the Bookstock, which has always been, with its laboratories, the rooms and the large arena, younger but to all visitors to the salon.

The Congress Center then are added and, for the third consecutive year, the 500 by Pinacoteca Agnelli track, now transformed by Fiat into the hanging garden. The rooms, which will welcome over 2 thousand events, will be 51, and for the first year the auditorium of the Lingotto Congress Center will be open to the public so as to have about 18 thousand more seats available to visitors to attend the programming.