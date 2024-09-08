The world’s fastest (and most expensive) ambulance can reach a record speed of 395 km/h

As absurd as it may seem, there is a Guinness World Record dedicated to thefastest ambulance in the world: at the moment the primacy belongs to HyperSport Responds which can reach a maximum speed 395 km/hThe vehicle, presented to theExpo 2020 Dubaihas a very different look compared to the ambulances we are used to: this is in fact nothing more than a supercar, the Lykan HyperSportwith modified livery and medical equipment on board. The car is currently in service at the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS).

This supercar was produced only in 7 specimens – one of which was transformed into an ambulance – and each unit costs approximately 3.2 million euros. It is equipped with a twin-turbo engine Porsche from 780 horsepower and manages to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 secondsreaching a peak speed close to 400 km/hThe body of the car is made of carbon fiber and is equipped with the first 3D holographic display equipped with motion control.

Obviously a car like this has to surprise from every point of view so, as if that were not enough, they have also installed 440 small diamonds lined up on the LED headlights and the interior roof, as well as the interior stitching, are gold plated.

An interesting aspect however is that despite the fact that a lot of information has been disclosed regarding the technical characteristics of the car, no data is available online regarding themedical equipment present on board. It is therefore possible that this is not only a means of saving lives but also a curious advertising gimmick – as confirmed by the fact that the car’s livery features the slogans “Dubai, the world’s best city to live in” And “DubaiDestinations‘, in reference to promotional campaigns for the tourism in the country.