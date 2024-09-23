The world’s longest ambulance is a 20-meter Citaro bus capable of carrying 123 people

With an incredible length of 20.03 metersthe articulated bus Mercedes-Benz Citaro has officially entered the Guinness World Records as longest ambulance in the world. It can carry a lot of things inside 123 people and is currently serving at Dubai, in the UAE – where among other things the fastest ambulance in the world is located, capable of reaching 400 km/h approximately. But why was such a long ambulance built?

This medium was introduced on September 25, 2009 in front of the seat of the state parliament in Mainz, Germany, and according to official press releases will be used by the United Arab Emirates in the event of great calamities with numerous injured people requiring medical assistance at the same time. To certify the reaching the record tests were also carried out in which, as anticipated, the ability to simultaneously assist was confirmed up to 123 people. As for medical equipment, on board there is everything necessary to assist the injured in the event of a catastrophe – even if the technical specifications are not currently available online – and its preparation is the work of the specialist company Gebr. Heymann GmbHin collaboration with the international research and consultancy firm Von Bergh Global Medical Consulting.

By the way, little curiosity, this it’s not the first ambulance bus in force to Dubai: Mercedes-Benz itself has previously produced two other units, a long one 12 meters and one articulated from 18The first was designed as a mobile intensive care unit, while the second was designed for the transport of less seriously injured patients.