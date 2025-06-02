There are drugs that contain gold: how they work and what uses have

For a few decades, thegold He began to show himself in a different guise from noble and precious metal: it is used as an active component of drugs against rheumatoid arthritis and a possible anti-tumor drug. Gold acts as a real molecule, opening a new “world” to the researchers to explore far and wide: i gold compoundsin fact, find numerous applications in different scientific fields, including that medical-biological. First of all we find theAurafinwell -known drug anti -arthrithritic which attracted the attention of the scientific community for its surprising therapeutic potential, not only towards rheumatoid arthritis, but also in the treatment of some forms of cancer. Precisely from the UUNANOFIN the scientific world has started to glimpse the potential of gold compounds such as Anticancer agents. The road is still long for approval as an anticancer drug and is hindered above all by the lack of research funds.

Gold -based drugs against rheumatoid arthritis, cancer and more

Gold, considered a real Well refugeit is one of the most expensive and refined metals thanks to its spectacular characteristics: it is inert, it does not oxidize easily and does not react with the air or with water. Is like that stable that in nature, as in the famous ingots, we find it “solo” as atomic goldand not linked to other atoms in a molecule, as happens with other metals, but the discovery of the properties of the anticancer properties of the Auranofin has opened new research roads for gold compounds.

The aurafin was approved in the 80s to treat therheumatoid arthritis, But its use has been reduced over time, especially with the arrival of more modern and better tolerated therapies. However, recent studies have rekindled the interest for this compound, showing that Auranofin has much wider activities, in particular against resistant cancer cells to traditional treatments. This “repechage” of an old drug for new uses is called Drug Repurupingie “drug repositioning”, and is a strong growth area in the pharmacological research that offers numerous advantages. These are already approved drugs, of which side effects, metabolism and safety of use are known: rethink its use for New pharmacological targets allows you to speed up the times of clinical research.

Chemical formula of the UUNANOFIN.



The Auranofin is one of these “repositioned” drugs and has shown a surprising versatility. In addition to the anticancer activity, it was studied against bacterial infections, parasites (like the Plasmodium Falciparumresponsible for malaria) and even virus. In oncology, it has distinguished itself in particular in the treatment of Multiple myelomaa very aggressive type of blood cancer. In the laboratory, the Auranofin significantly reduced the vitality of myeloma cells, inducing Mobile apoptosis (the planned death of cancer cells) and also seems to be enough sortelective to sick cells compared to healthy ones. It is proving to be a multitasking drug, capable of hitting different organic targets and it is the demonstration that sometimes you have to invent everything from scratch: it can be enough to observe with new eyes what already exists to find unexpected solutions.

Gold and its ability to inhibit the enzyme Tioredossina Reductase

One of the most designed mechanisms of action for the anticancer activity of the Auranofin and the gold compounds developed subsequently, concerns its ability to inhibit an enzyme called Tioredossina reductase (TRXR). To explain what this enzyme does, we imagine that each cell is like a small town: inside there is a continuous trafficking of chemical reactions, some of which produce potentially dangerous “waste” substances, such as i free radicals (ROS). The balance between the production and disposal of these substances is called Redox balance.

TRXR is a sort of “antioxidant control unit”: Helps the cell to protect yourself from oxidative damagefor example caused by free radicals. Cancer cells have an accelerated metabolism and produce many more ros of normal, therefore the protection given by this “antioxidant control unit” is fundamental. By inhibiting Trxr enzyme, gold anticancer compounds deactivate the defense system of the cancer cell, leaving it exposed to a Toxic accumulation of oxidizing species. This leads to a defined situation “oxidative stress“, Which flows into the death of the tumor cell.

Gold and medicine: lights and shadows

The results obtained so far are fascinating and promising. However, as often happens in scientific research, Not everything is simple and immediate. Although Auranofin has already been approved for decades for arthritis, its use as an anticancer drug it is not yet permanently authorized. In -depth clinical studies are needed, Large -scale tests and security tests in new therapeutic contexts.

And here a great emerges paradox On which the scientific community should reflect: if even an already known and tested drug as the Auranofin meets obstacles in its “career change”, how long, money and will will be needed to bring new gold -based drugs to the market still completely experimental? The path from the discovery of a finished drug molecule is long and expensiveand requires the involvement of pharmaceutical industries willing to invest in “unconventional” molecules.

The gold chemistry has turned on a spark of hope, but so that it can really shine in oncological therapies, the courage to invest and believe in something that could save human lives is needed.